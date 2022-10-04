ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Fontana man arrested after Amazon van carjacking leads to shooting, police chase and crash

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deLH1_0iMA9szb00

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly carjacking an Amazon delivery van, shooting at its owner and leading authorities on a chase in Fontana, police said.

The ordeal unfolded around 11:10 a.m. when the Amazon van was parked in front of a business on the 15200 block of Whittram Avenue.

Two men approached the driver, brandished a gun and ordered the victim to get out of the van, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials detailed in a news release .

The victim complied and walked to a nearby business to report the crime to his superior, while the suspects drove off.

The driver reported the carjacking to the owner of the van, Prolific Logistics LLC, which contracts delivery services for Amazon.

The owner was eventually able to access the GPS on the stolen van and found it in a dirt field near Lime and Valencia avenues, officials said.

Upon getting there, the owner saw several people carrying Amazon boxes through the field. He apparently confronted the people and a shooting occurred, police said, adding that the details of the shooting are under investigation.

The owner returned to his vehicle and alerted authorities about the carjacking and shooting.

Responding deputies spotted the stolen van near Valencia and Sultana avenues and tried to stop the driver before a chase ensued.

Authorities pursued the driver for about four miles until the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Harold Brown of Fontana, crashed into a wall.

Brown then ran into a residential area and allegedly forced his way into an occupied home before eventually being captured by authorities.

Brown, who was injured in the crash, was identified as the person who shot at the van owner, officials said.

He was transported to a hospital and will be booked on suspicion of carjacking, failure to yield, assault with a firearm, procession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy.

The other man involved in the carjacking has not been found, officials said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident or the outstanding suspect is asked to call Deputy Peraza or Detective Cook at the Sheriff’s Fontana station at 909-356-6767.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

