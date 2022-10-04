Read full article on original website
Possible 3rd Dollar General location sparks concerns with some Ottumwa residents
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The potential arrival of a Dollar General store on Ottumwa’s north side is generating some controversy with its residents. This was sparked by a discussion Ottumwa’s City Council had on October 4th, on rezoning a property located on Hutchinson Avenue that its owners requested be annexed.
Ray Miller Elementary gets brand new sign courtesy of Home Depot, volunteers
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri school is getting a new sign, courtesy of the Kirksville Home Depot and student volunteers. Friday's project at Ray Miller Elementary in Kirksville was being headed up by Roger Jones, an associate from the Kirksville Home Depot, who has had ties to the school since the late ‘60s before it even opened.
Hannibal Regional CEO excited to move forward after rezoning approval
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On October 3, the Kirksville City Council wrapped up the rezoning process that would allow Hannibal Regional Healthcare System to move forward with its plans to bring a new healthcare center to Kirksville. That was discussed for three city council meetings, with members of the council...
Adair County Ambulance District CEO looks back on his career of helping those in need
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Working in emergency medical services takes a special kind of person that is determined to make a difference, but also has the willingness to learn and better themselves. That perfectly describes the person that Larry Burton has been throughout his career. His career of service started...
MoDOT project managers give update on Chariton River bridge reconstruction
NOVINGER, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a meeting Thursday night at the Novinger fire station to discuss the plan to replace the Chariton River bridge with a new one. The bridge is located on Missouri Highway 6 near Novinger and was built in the 1950s.
NEMO Connect hosts event to helps connect those in need with need
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — You never know when you might need a helping hand and sometimes finding assistance can not only be scary but confusing when you don't know who to reach out to. That's why the group NEMO Connect hosted its eighth Community Connect event on Friday in Kirksville.
Northern Missouri man dies when farm tractor overturns into creek
PURDIN, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is dead after a farm tractor overturned into a Linn County creek. The tragedy happened at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Falk Road, two miles northeast of Purdin. State troopers say a tractor driven by Dale L. Floyd, 65, of Purdin, ran off...
Former longtime Kirksville businesswoman turns 100
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman turned a century old on Thursday. Marjorie “Marj” Weber, of Kirksville, celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at "The Pines." Weber is a lifelong Adair County resident. She fell in love with her bus driver, the late Kenny...
Wine Stroll set to return to Ottumwa for 3rd year
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Family Crisis Center's annual Wine and Brew Stroll is set to make its return to Ottumwa on Thursday, Oct. 13. This is the 3rd year the center will host the event. The stroll will start at Hotel Ottumwa and continue down Main Street. Along the...
Ricky Gene Gardner, 64, of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
RESURFACING PROJECTS TO BEGIN IN AREA COUNTIES
As part of Governor Mike Parson’s Rural Road program, the Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted a company to resurface 20 routes, more than 148 lane miles, in Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Monroe, and Randolph counties. The contractor plans to begin asphalt resurfacing this week on Howard County Route CC and Randolph County Route P. Resurfacing on these two routes is anticipated to be completed by early October. See exact locations below:
2 drivers rushed to hospital following Highway 63 crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. Sgt. Juan Chairez with the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO a northbound SUV driven...
Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two
Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
Audio: Grand Marshal announced for Missouri Day Parade on Saturday, October 15th
The announcement of the Missouri Day Parade Grand Marshal occurred when members of the Trenton Rotary Club were guests on KTTN’s Open Line. Scott Sharp is a member of the parade steering committee:. It was recently announced that Trenton R-9 custodian Graham McVay will be retiring at the end...
Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri
Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
