Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

At least 600 poles replaced in Cape Coral by LCEC

Cape Coral city leaders deliver an update on Hurricane Ian recovery. During a news conference on Friday, the city said that they are 100% back online with water and sewer, and a precautionary boil water notice is still in place for the city. The Department of Health has to conduct...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach preparing to allow more residents back on the island

Fort Myers Beach says it will start allowing more residents back on the island beginning Sunday morning. Beginning on Sunday, residents living between the Big Carlos Pass Bridge and the Beach Theater on the south side of the island and those who live between Times Square and Bowditch Point Park on the north end of the island will be allowed back starting at 7 a.m. Sunday.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Mobile Blue Roof sign up in Englewood on Sunday and Monday

A Blue Roof mobile collection vehicle will be in Charlotte County on Sunday and Monday to help people sign up in the Hurricane Ian aftermath. According to a news release, the Blue Roof program will be set up near the FEMA Disaster Relief Center, which is at Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road in Englewood on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Person
Ron Desantis
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces new disaster recovery center in North Naples

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a new disaster recovery center has opened in North Naples to help Floridians in Collier County impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center is located in Veterans Community Park at 1895 Veterans Drive. This is the fourth disaster recovery center in Southwest Florida. These centers are...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Power on for 99% of Florida, but 135,000 customers still await reconnection after Hurricane Ian

Most of them are in hard-hit Lee County, though outages in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier and DeSoto counties are still in the thousands. By Friday morning, 98.8% of customers in the Sunshine State had their lights on thanks to the work of utility line workers toiling away across the state, according to the most recent outages report from the Public Service Commission.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Transitional Sheltering Assistance available for 19 Florida counties post-Ian

On Saturday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program has been activated by the state of Florida in partnership with FEMA. Residents of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral firefighters urge EV owners to beware fires after submersion

The Cape Coral Fire Department urges electric vehicle owners to beware of possible fires if their EVs were at some point submerged in water during Hurricane Ian. According to CCFD, at least two fire departments in the area experienced electric vehicle fires caused by the vehicles’ submersion in saltwater from the storm surge brought by Ian. Hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles are designed to be safe in the water, even when fully submerged. However, submersion in water (especially salt water) can damage low- and high-voltage components, resulting in an electrical short and potential fire once the vehicle is no longer submerged.
CAPE CORAL, FL
flcourier.com

Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help

Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
FORT MYERS, FL

