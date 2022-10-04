Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
At least 600 poles replaced in Cape Coral by LCEC
Cape Coral city leaders deliver an update on Hurricane Ian recovery. During a news conference on Friday, the city said that they are 100% back online with water and sewer, and a precautionary boil water notice is still in place for the city. The Department of Health has to conduct...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach preparing to allow more residents back on the island
Fort Myers Beach says it will start allowing more residents back on the island beginning Sunday morning. Beginning on Sunday, residents living between the Big Carlos Pass Bridge and the Beach Theater on the south side of the island and those who live between Times Square and Bowditch Point Park on the north end of the island will be allowed back starting at 7 a.m. Sunday.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District releases access plan breakdown
Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District released its plan to access Fort Myers Beach. According to a report, On October 7, the township of Fort Myers Beach partnered with Fort Myers Beach Fire District and has a confirmed access plan for residents following Hurricane Ian. The access process will include...
Weekend rain forecast over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands without power and the recovery crews across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers last week, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain to return this weekend.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
WINKNEWS.com
Mobile Blue Roof sign up in Englewood on Sunday and Monday
A Blue Roof mobile collection vehicle will be in Charlotte County on Sunday and Monday to help people sign up in the Hurricane Ian aftermath. According to a news release, the Blue Roof program will be set up near the FEMA Disaster Relief Center, which is at Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road in Englewood on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10.
wibqam.com
‘Big shrimping family’ in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
WINKNEWS.com
Missouri Task Force 1 continues looking for survivors in Fort Myers Beach
More than a week after Hurricane Ian washed away swaths of Southwest Florida, search and rescue teams from all over the U.S. are still combing through the ruins in places like Fort Myers Beach to find anyone who may have been left behind. “You know, the debris is phenomenal,” said...
ABC News
Family rebuilds life in new state after losing nearly everything in Hurricane Ian
As the southwestern coast of Florida starts to rebuild following Hurricane Ian, one family that survived the deadly storm is rebuilding their lives over 500 miles north. Zhenia Lopez-Figueroa said she and her husband Max rented a car near Fort Myers Beach just a few days after the hurricane, which flooded their own SUV.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces new disaster recovery center in North Naples
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a new disaster recovery center has opened in North Naples to help Floridians in Collier County impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center is located in Veterans Community Park at 1895 Veterans Drive. This is the fourth disaster recovery center in Southwest Florida. These centers are...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
WINKNEWS.com
Search and rescue operations could end this weekend on Fort Myers Beach
Search and rescue operations on Fort Myers Beach could stop as soon as this weekend. “We hope to provide access points to residents this weekend,” Commissioner Michael Greenwell said during a press conference on Friday. Access to the island would most likely be provided on the north end because...
Lee County lifts countywide curfew
Lee County has lifted the curfew they have in place as of Oct. 7 however, depending on the city you reside in you may still have a curfew in place.
WINKNEWS.com
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
WINKNEWS.com
Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian
Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
floridapolitics.com
Power on for 99% of Florida, but 135,000 customers still await reconnection after Hurricane Ian
Most of them are in hard-hit Lee County, though outages in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier and DeSoto counties are still in the thousands. By Friday morning, 98.8% of customers in the Sunshine State had their lights on thanks to the work of utility line workers toiling away across the state, according to the most recent outages report from the Public Service Commission.
WINKNEWS.com
Transitional Sheltering Assistance available for 19 Florida counties post-Ian
On Saturday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program has been activated by the state of Florida in partnership with FEMA. Residents of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral firefighters urge EV owners to beware fires after submersion
The Cape Coral Fire Department urges electric vehicle owners to beware of possible fires if their EVs were at some point submerged in water during Hurricane Ian. According to CCFD, at least two fire departments in the area experienced electric vehicle fires caused by the vehicles’ submersion in saltwater from the storm surge brought by Ian. Hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles are designed to be safe in the water, even when fully submerged. However, submersion in water (especially salt water) can damage low- and high-voltage components, resulting in an electrical short and potential fire once the vehicle is no longer submerged.
flcourier.com
Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help
Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
