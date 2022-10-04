ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Head, NJ

Mayor proposes new borough observances

By Dylan Josephson
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
BAY HEAD — Mayor Bill Curtis brought forward three proclamations and the council approved three resolutions, adopted one ordinance and heard first readings of two other ordinances at their Monday, Oct. 3 meeting.

To start off the meeting, Mayor Curtis proposed that the borough of Bay Head take part in observing Fire Prevention Week during the week of Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, United Nations Day on Oct. 24 and Family Court Awareness month in November.

In reading through the proclamation for United Nations Day, he highlighted the important work done by the United Nations.

“The United Nations system has a commendable record of achievement and faces extraordinary challenges in preventing and resolving conflict,” Mayor Curtis said. “Elevating standards of living through sustainable economic development and promoting humane democratic values.”

Family Court Awareness month is observed to bring attention to the estimated 58,000 children a year that experience unsupervised contact with abusive parents or guardians.

The mayor also proposed Fire Prevention Week and called out that home fires caused 2,580 civilian deaths in the United States in 2020, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

COUNCIL CONTINUES PREP FOR COLDER WEATHER

Council members gave committee reports, noting continued public works updates as the weather gets colder like trimming bushes, taking down dead trees, cutting grass, and repainting cross walks.

Three resolutions were approved by the council including one confirming the Jersey Shore Running Club Annual RunAPalooza on April 1, 2023, one authorizing a refund for the pickleball deposit and one re-authorizing the shared services agreement with the borough and school board to provide a school resource officer.

The next mayor and council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

