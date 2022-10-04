Read full article on original website
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Kenney promises to keep fighting for change after another shooting at rec center
"I think these judges are following the law and I don't think they really want to do it this way, but that's how the law is written. We will continue to look for ways to appeal," said Mayor Kenney.
billypenn.com
Why Gun Owners of America keeps winning in Philadelphia, blocking local firearms regulation
After Philadelphia recreation employee Tiffany Fletcher was shot and killed at work last month, Mayor Jim Kenney banned guns at city pools and rec centers. Less than a week later, his rule was thrown out by a Philadelphia court. The judge who issued the decision seemed to do so begrudgingly....
Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
sanatogapost.com
Casino Patron Cited for Threatening A Fight
VALLEY FORGE PA – A 36-year-old Philadelphia man, who Pennsylvania State Police said threatened to fight Monday (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:37 p.m. with an employee in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, was charged with harassment by “threatening physical contact.”. The Philadelphia man was a...
Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates at Holmesburg Prison
The city said most experiments were performed on inmates who were awaiting trial and trying to save money for bail, and many of whom were illiterate.
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
Judge Rejects Philadelphia’s Newly Enacted Gun Law
Philadelphia’s gun control issues are still at war, and the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas isn’t helping the cause. On Monday, Judge Joshua Roberts blocked the city of Philadelphia’s executive order that prohibits people from carrying firearms and other deadly weapons on city-operated recreation premises, including courts, playgrounds, recreation centers and pools, with some exceptions. […]
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
phillyvoice.com
Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison
The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
Man fatally shot outside FedEx facility near Philadelphia International Airport
TINICUM, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed at a cargo area near the Philadelphia International Airport. The search is on for his accused killer.CBS3 has learned this appears to have all started with a fight during the work day. The shooting happened a little after 2 p.m. on Friday outside the FedEx facility at the the cargo area near the airport off Tinicum Island Road.CBS3 has been told the shooting happened in the parking lot.Sources say there was some kind of fight between two workers. One employee then waited for the other to come outside and that's when the shooting happened.CBS3 has been told the victim is a 51-year-old and was shot in the face.FedEx released a statement about the shooting:"We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence. our heartfelt thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic event. we are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities."The Delaware County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating the incident.
Sources: Police looking at link between deadly shootings near Roxborough High, Drexel University
Action News has learned that investigators are looking into the possibility that at least one of the suspects involved in the Roxborough shooting was also involved in the death of a Temple University graduate.
Deputy Attorney General Channels Healing Into Cakes After Suffering Ministroke and Losing Parents
Practicing attorney Cassandra Burnett never imagined launching a business. After suffering the loss of her mom and dad, the 42-year-old Norristown, Pennsylvania, native found healing in baking and legacy building. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Burnett has been booked and busy. A mother’s memory lives on in Lizzie’s Love Cakes...
fox29.com
Philadelphia's trash problem made simpler through crowdfunding program
PHILADELPHIA - It’s a common complaint in neighborhoods across Philadelphia – residents are tired of all the trash around their communities. There are some people actually paying for an extra service to get the job done. "People are so fired up about this issue, maybe they wouldn’t be...
Second Drug Dealer pleads guilty to peddling massive cocaine load to New Jersey and Philadelphia
A second member of a drug syndicate has now pleaded guilty to his role in the shipping and dealing of cocaine from San Juan, Puerto Rico to parts of southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Last week, Jose Gonzalez, 50, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to his role in the drug operation...
"Stop terrorizing the city": Philly Police investigating possible links to multiple shootings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating possible links in multiple shootings that happened in recent weeks in the city. Investigators have been combing for clues and looking for links in several recent shootings.As they investigate, what is clear is the pain felt by those who lost loved ones.Security video released by Philadelphia police Wednesday shows three gunmen wearing dark clothing, masks and latex gloves as they run from a vehicle and ambush a 19-year-old man, firing more than two dozen times, killing him.The victim's grieving mother identified him as Tahmir Jones."He was a good kid," Theresa Guyton,...
Video shows automatic weapons being used in shooting that left teen dead in Kensington
The video, captured by a Ring camera, shows the gunmen firing dozens of rounds.
Phillymag.com
What Will Happen to Center City if There’s Nowhere to Park?
Places to put your car in Center City were dwindling even before the pandemic, and the trend will only continue. Is Philly truly ready to embrace a less car-dependent downtown?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
NBC Philadelphia
Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia
Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Mercury
Ballot drop boxes dominate public comment of Montgomery County Commissioners meeting
NORRISTOWN — Elected officials responded to election-related concerns Thursday as the topic dominated public comment for yet another Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting. “I am not going to go down the rabbit hole to address conspiracy theories, disinformation and outright falsehoods promoted by the big lie, but as...
