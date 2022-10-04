ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NJ.com

Yankees assign pitcher to Triple-A after Bronx cameo

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Yankees assigned pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The Yankees had designated Gonzalez for assignment earlier this week and he passed through waivers without being claimed. He can reject the...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
Hot 99.1

The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian

It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
BRONX, NY
Q 105.7

NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?

The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge caps historic season with another award

You could see this coming from a mile away. MLB announced Thursday that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the American League Player of the Week. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This was a no-brainer decision as Judge set a new AL record by hitting his...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Ranking of MLB postseason lineups isn’t kind to Yankees

RF Aaron Judge (R) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) The reason given behind this low ranking is that it is “Judge-centric” being that Judge created 21.7% of the Yankees’ runs. The four lineups ahead of the Yankees in MLB.com’s ranking?. 1. Los Angeles Dodgers. 2. Toronto Blue...
BRONX, NY
SFGate

Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Associated Press

Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning. Tampa got just four hits through 14 innings and used eight pitchers, including Corey Kluber, who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years. Cleveland had four hits and also used eight pitchers. It was the longest postseason game in the team’s history.
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Yankees ‘expect’ Matt Carpenter return imminent

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said his plan is for slugger Matt Carpenter to be health In time for the American League Division Series on Tuesday. “Carpenter, I think, is going to be an option,” Boone said on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio 98.7 on Thursday. “I think I expect him to be on the roster.”
BRONX, NY
SFGate

Buffalo scores 38 unanswered, beats Bowling Green 38-7

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ron Cook Jr. and Mike Washington each rushed for two touchdowns in the first half and Buffalo scored the opening 38 points in beating Bowling Green 38-7 on Saturday. Washington highlighted the first half with a 92-yard touchdown run to cap a 99-yard drive...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
SFGate

No. 8 Tennessee 40, No. 25 LSU 13

TENN_Jab.Small 1 run (McGrath kick), 13:46. TENN_FG McGrath 35, 11:08. TENN_FG McGrath 38, 2:26. TENN_Hyatt 45 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 14:39. LSU_J.Williams 1 run (Ramos kick), 3:05. TENN_FG McGrath 32, :00. Third Quarter. TENN_Hyatt 14 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 11:47. TENN_Jab.Small 5 run (McGrath kick), 2:13. Fourth Quarter.
KNOXVILLE, TN

