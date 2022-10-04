Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees get dire warning about Aaron Judge’s free-agent market
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Yankees assign pitcher to Triple-A after Bronx cameo
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Yankees assigned pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The Yankees had designated Gonzalez for assignment earlier this week and he passed through waivers without being claimed. He can reject the...
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Judge rumors: ESPN’s Buster Olney thinks Giants will offer more money than Yankees
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. Judge, you may remember, rejected...
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole accepts Nestor Cortes as possible Game 1 starter
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is lucky the Boston Red Sox and, most importantly, their green band box known as Fenway Park won’t be anywhere near New York’s 2022 playoff run, no matter how long it may be. Now, all that remains in front of Cole and the Yankees...
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge caps historic season with another award
You could see this coming from a mile away. MLB announced Thursday that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the American League Player of the Week. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This was a no-brainer decision as Judge set a new AL record by hitting his...
Ranking of MLB postseason lineups isn’t kind to Yankees
RF Aaron Judge (R) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) The reason given behind this low ranking is that it is “Judge-centric” being that Judge created 21.7% of the Yankees’ runs. The four lineups ahead of the Yankees in MLB.com’s ranking?. 1. Los Angeles Dodgers. 2. Toronto Blue...
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing...
Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning. Tampa got just four hits through 14 innings and used eight pitchers, including Corey Kluber, who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years. Cleveland had four hits and also used eight pitchers. It was the longest postseason game in the team’s history.
Ex-Yankees pitcher ready for National League Wild Card Series debut, but in a new role
The St. Louis Cardinals won’t be getting the fully monty during the National League Wild Card Series. MLB Network reports “Jordan Montgomery, Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty will all be available out of the bullpen for the @Cardinals today.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
Yankees ‘expect’ Matt Carpenter return imminent
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said his plan is for slugger Matt Carpenter to be health In time for the American League Division Series on Tuesday. “Carpenter, I think, is going to be an option,” Boone said on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio 98.7 on Thursday. “I think I expect him to be on the roster.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Buffalo scores 38 unanswered, beats Bowling Green 38-7
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ron Cook Jr. and Mike Washington each rushed for two touchdowns in the first half and Buffalo scored the opening 38 points in beating Bowling Green 38-7 on Saturday. Washington highlighted the first half with a 92-yard touchdown run to cap a 99-yard drive...
NFL Draft 2023: ESPN insiders update top QB prospects | Giants looking for Daniel Jones’ replacement?
The New York Giants have a big one to make when it comes to the future of the franchise. That’s because Daniel Jones is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants declined their fifth-year option on...
NFL・
SFGate
No. 8 Tennessee 40, No. 25 LSU 13
TENN_Jab.Small 1 run (McGrath kick), 13:46. TENN_FG McGrath 35, 11:08. TENN_FG McGrath 38, 2:26. TENN_Hyatt 45 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 14:39. LSU_J.Williams 1 run (Ramos kick), 3:05. TENN_FG McGrath 32, :00. Third Quarter. TENN_Hyatt 14 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 11:47. TENN_Jab.Small 5 run (McGrath kick), 2:13. Fourth Quarter.
Grading John Sterling, Michael Kay calls on Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run
When you were watching Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run on Tuesday, chances are you were listening to either Michael Kay or John Sterling, both of whom had front-row seats for the historic blast at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Kay called the New York Yankees outfielder’s record...
Comments / 0