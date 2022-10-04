ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Night Forecast: Dry start will continue through the weekend

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xpW3_0iMA8unG00

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 58. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and a little warmer than Tuesday. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 59. High: 90. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler with a front moving through. Low: 62. High: 87. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 60. High: 82. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 54. High: 84. Winds: E 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55. High: 85. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. Low: 57. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Night Forecast: Highs around 90 for Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 57. Winds: SE 5 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 90. Winds: N 5-10 MPH. FRIDAY: A few clouds as a front moves through the area. We won’t really feel the cooler air until Saturday. Low: 62. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mph#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KETK / FOX51 News

Couple charged with Trinity County murder scattered remains in 3 counties, sheriff says

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The son and daughter-in-law of a Trinity County couple were arrested in connection to the couple’s murder, according to court documents. Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife Adeline Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Karen and Clayton Waters were missing for two […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Lancaster 55 at Tyler 9- FINAL North Mesquite 14 at Lufkin 28- FINAL Chapel Hill 62 at Jacksonville 21- FINAL Pine Tree 31 at Whitehouse […]
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas 2-week-old baby, mother found safe after Amber Alert

UPDATE: The East Texas two-week-old baby and her mother Sylvia Norman have been located safely, said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. They are with law enforcement and CPS. The Amber Alert has been canceled, said officials. LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike, a white female, from […]
LIVINGSTON, TX
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A calm day before another round of wind, rain & flooding

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A calm day before another round of rain, wind and flooding. What a difference a day makes! A much quieter day out there with less wind and rain. Clouds will break up a bit and allow some sunshine to poke through. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Our next high tide is at 2 PM. Some minor tidal flooding is possible. Some water will be on the roadways, but nothing compared to Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy