ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council Sets Jan. 31 End Date For COVID-19 Eviction Protections

By David Wagner
LAist
LAist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGRDe_0iMA7w1R00
A sign at an Aug. 2020 protest in L.A. (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

Topline:

Why this matters: Under the current pandemic-era rules, tens of thousands of L.A. renters have been able to stay housed after falling behind on rent due to pandemic-related layoffs or loss of income.

Landlords have long called for ending the regulations, saying missed rent payments have hurt their bottom line. Some housing experts worry that lifting the eviction protections will put further stress on the region's housing crisis and could cause an increase in homelessness.

What's happening elsewhere: Renters in the L.A. area have benefited from some of the longest lasting eviction protections nationwide. L.A. County set its end date for eviction protections for Dec. 31 — those apply countywide except in places like the city of L.A., where stronger eviction rules are in place. In many other parts of the state, protections are no longer in place.

What happens next: The city council has decided on some key deadlines:

  • Beginning in February, tenants can be evicted for not paying rent.
  • Tenants will have to start repaying pandemic rent debt on Aug. 1, 2023.
  • Starting in Feb. 2024, landlords in the city of L.A. will once again be able to raise rents in rent-controlled apartments.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale

The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La City Council#Homelessness#Linus Covid#General Health#La City Council Sets#Afp#Getty Images#Laist Com
Santa Monica Daily Press

New rail line connects Santa Monica to Inglewood en route to LAX

The notion may not be wild to the millions of visitors Santa Monica welcomes from mass transit-oriented cities like New York and London, but real Angelenos might find the concept hard to imagine. That’s going to change — eventually. The first leg of the brand new K Line,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent

Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years

For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Southern Californian looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAist

LAist

Los Angeles, CA
875
Followers
315
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy