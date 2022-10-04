ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well

Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
