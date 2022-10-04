ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Alleged police eluder charged with attempted murder in Lawrence

By Jacob Kittilstad
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxlul_0iMA75lX00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence man, known to police for frequently fleeing authorities, caught a charge this week beyond any high-speed pursuit.

Steven Carl Drake II, 47, now faces one count of attempted first-degree murder related to a September shooting.

The arrest happened at the Douglas County Circuit Courthouse where Drake was appearing in court Monday for a separate cases involving felony fleeing.

According to court documents, authorities claim they’ve connected him to an attempted hit from one week before.

Wyandotte County reporting first case of monkeypox

On Sept. 28, Carlos Andrade awoke shortly before 11 p.m. to what sounded like gunshots.

“As soon as I heard it I jumped out of bed just trying to figure out what happened. I went to the window. And all that I could hear and see was — it was a black muscle car driving off super fast,” Andrade said.

“We heard sirens and I could see just the blue and red flashing on the street. So I got up to look out the window and the street was blocked off,” Andrade said.

Authorities identified the suspect and tracked him to the area of Woodlawn Elementary in Lawrence near Fifth and Elm streets. The vehicle took off and officers pursued, calling off the chase near U.S. Highway 40.

Missouri farmer pleads guilty to cattle fraud scheme that led to murder

Court documents indicate that Drake is the person who fired the shots. Out on bond for a separate fleeing charge from June, Drake is also known to police for allegedly leading officer in pursuit during a February snow storm in Lawrence. In that case, he also faces a possession of methamphetamine charge.

But in this new first-degree attempted murder charge, prosecutors have not yet shared what may have motivated Drake’s action — laying out the argument he intended to shoot a person, hitting multiple vehicles instead.

FOX4 is in the process of receiving a full version of the filed affidavit.

Drake is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Kansas#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Court
KSNT News

Man at center of Topeka murder case, shooting rampage booked into jail

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The man captured by police following a shooting rampage across Topeka that ended in the downtown area has been booked into jail. According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Eric Dwayne Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri was booked at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was previoulsy being held […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy