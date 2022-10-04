Read full article on original website
Related
Portland police dispatched to 6 ‘significant calls’ in under 24 hours
In under 24 hours, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to calls on Thursday and Friday ranging from a possible burglary, a homicide investigation, a shooting, an alarm call, a crash and a stabbing.
MultCo murder suspect arrested after release from jail day prior
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau said they are conducting an internal investigation after a man accused of a deadly Old Town stabbing was released from jail the day before the murder, after police say he reportedly assaulted a woman earlier that week. Now, Portland Police are looking into whether the initial assault […]
kptv.com
Suspect in Lloyd District officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting near the Lloyd Center on Wednesday has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center following their release from the hospital. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Tristen William Borges, 31, of Portland, has been...
Man involved in Lloyd District struggle with deputy released from hospital, charged with attempted murder
The man involved in a struggle with a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy in the Lloyd District this week that resulted in the deputy shooting a woman and the pair crashing a car after attempting to escape was released from the hospital and charged with 10 crimes, including attempted murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found in downtown Portland, homicide investigation opens
A homicide investigation was launched early Friday morning after authorities said a man was found dead in downtown Portland.
Victim of deadly Old Town stabbing identified by police
The victim of a Sept. 30 Old Town homicide has been ID'd by Portland Police.
kptv.com
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified.
4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified
Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man cited after allegedly firing shots inside NE Portland home
Officials say a 39-year-old man having a mental health crisis was cited after several birdshots were fired in Northeast Portland Thursday evening.
Man allegedly firing gun in hotel room arrested by Gresham Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun several times in a Gresham motel.
VIDEO: Officer fired for shooting at teens in McDonald’s parking lot
A Texas police officer was fired after shooting at two teenagers in a McDonald's parking lot, sending one to the hospital.
Reward offered for information on Vancouver shooting that hospitalized 1
A reward is being offered for information connected to a Vancouver shooting that seriously injured a man in early August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alleged night of felonies ends with man being shot by a Hillsboro Police officer
A Klamath Falls man was arrested after he committed multiple felonies and was shot by a Hillsboro Police officer.
kptv.com
‘We’re fed up’: Vancouver restaurant owner loses thousands to break-in
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Three northeast Vancouver, Wash. restaurants were broken into early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Stonewood Bar & Grill at Northeast 162nd Avenue lost thousands of dollars in a burglary that lasted less than a minute, according to owner Cathy Pratt. Pratt’s sister said she noticed...
Salem man injured in police pursuit jailed after being released from hospital
A man was released from a hospital on Thursday after he reportedly fell and hit his head after being tased by an officer during a police chase, according to the Salem Police Department.
Portland police chief backs gun team, Shotspotter, more staffing to curb violence
The special police squad charged with curbing gun violence has the full backing of Police Chief Chuck Lovell — despite the city’s record number of homicides and the unit’s role in three shootings by its officers, one of them fatal. The Focused Intervention Team has been under...
After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
Accused Portland killer on loose despite arrest warrant
A former girlfriend of a man shot to death in Portland remains at large nearly 2 months after an arrest warrant was issued.
Portland transportation commissioner calls for transfer of Powell Blvd. to city control, after cyclist killed in crash
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is calling for the state transportation department to transfer the entirety of Powell Boulevard to city control, after a woman was struck and killed by a semi truck while cycling on the road this week. Sarah Pliner, 50, was riding her bike at the...
kptv.com
Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Hillsboro police shot and arrested a burglary suspect Thursday night after he broke into two houses with a gun, stole a car, and led police on a chase, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Police officers originally responded to a report of a carjacking at 10:30...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0