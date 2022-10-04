ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MultCo murder suspect arrested after release from jail day prior

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau said they are conducting an internal investigation after a man accused of a deadly Old Town stabbing was released from jail the day before the murder, after police say he reportedly assaulted a woman earlier that week. Now, Portland Police are looking into whether the initial assault […]
kptv.com

Investigation underway after deadly shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified.
The Oregonian

4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified

Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
KGW

After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
kptv.com

Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Hillsboro police shot and arrested a burglary suspect Thursday night after he broke into two houses with a gun, stole a car, and led police on a chase, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Police officers originally responded to a report of a carjacking at 10:30...
