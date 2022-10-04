ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
MIAMI, FL
usf.edu

Black neighborhoods that were devastated by Hurricane Ian are seeking help

As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them. Shannon Tolbert, a resident in Dunbar, a historically Black neighborhood in...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
Click10.com

Pigeons painted pink spotted in Pembroke Pines park

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Among the green landscape of CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines was something that stuck out just a bit on Thursday. Park goers were shocked to see two pigeons whose feathers had been dyed pink. “They are now just a bright target for predator animals,”...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Meet the Retired Firefighter Behind Miami's Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'

Derek Kaplan has had a passion for baking since the age of 15, but he never imagined that his side hustle would turn into a staple in the Wynwood dessert scene. Known by many as Fireman Derek, Kaplan opened his first bake shop in 2014. Eight years later, Fireman Derek's has customers traveling to Miami from across the country for a taste of their one-of-a-kind pies.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Memorial Healthcare nurse feels his Hispanic heritage fuels his desire to help people

MIAMI - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're spotlighting a rock-star nurse at a local hospital who thanks his heritage for wanting to help people. A first generation American, Henry Aneyro has been taking care of South Floridians for over twenty years. "My father came from Cuba, my mother came from Spain," said Aneyro. Aneyro grew up in New Jersey, where his passion to become a nurse all began. "I always remember watching super heroes and I pictured a nurse as a superhero," saids Aneyro. "I always wanted to be a nurse, but nurses didn't look like me" That...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry

As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Fort Myers Man Jailed in Broward Has No Idea What's Left After Hurricane Ian

A Fort Myers man, accused of pointing a gun at deputies during a car chase, remains in the Broward County Jail after seeking release to find out if he has a home to return to. John Paul Martin, 63, lives just north of the Caloosahatchee River, near the intersection of Highway 41 and Bayshore Road, an area heavily impacted by the high winds and floodwaters of Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

A look at WINK News after Ian

WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
FORT MYERS, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami Carnival Set to Make Significant Impact on South Florida’s Economy

Miami Carnival will once again bring the masses of revelers from diverse cultures to South Florida for Columbus weekend. “Join us as we celebrate 38 years of Miami Carnival and experience the vibrancy of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurialism. If this is your first time – prepare to throw away your inhibitions and enjoy, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Carnival Board Chair.
MIAMI, FL

