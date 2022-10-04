Read full article on original website
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola Rides
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and Decay
House of Horror's 20-year Haunt in South Florida
SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas station
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
biscaynetimes.com
Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
usf.edu
Black neighborhoods that were devastated by Hurricane Ian are seeking help
As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them. Shannon Tolbert, a resident in Dunbar, a historically Black neighborhood in...
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
WSVN-TV
Ian changes SW Florida family’s delivery plans; mom gives birth to baby girl at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family from the west coast of Florida has quite the baby delivery story to tell after Hurricane Ian threw a wrench into their plans. Harper Rose Lindsey is just a few days old. Her parents, Laura and Jason Lindsey, said her birth came at the end of a bumpy road.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Fort Lauderdale, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Click10.com
Pigeons painted pink spotted in Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Among the green landscape of CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines was something that stuck out just a bit on Thursday. Park goers were shocked to see two pigeons whose feathers had been dyed pink. “They are now just a bright target for predator animals,”...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian’s impact shown in dramatic footage of house floating away
More than a week over Hurricane Ian struck Florida, pictures and videos are emerging that are showing just how damaging the storm was. One such video is the one below taken in Fort Myers. The 2:30 video was a time-lapse of a storm surge that slowly started to fill the...
NBC Miami
‘Very Sad': Residents Return to Devastated Sanibel Island for First Time Since Ian
A week after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, some residents of Sanibel Island got their first chance to visit the area to view the destruction for themselves. With curfew on the island at 7 p.m., residents had 12 hours Wednesday to visit the area. For many it was the first time to do so in the past week.
Politricks As Usual: Black South Florida Residents Say Hurricane Ian Relief Isn’t Readily Available In Their Neighborhoods
Black south Florida residents blast the state over hurricane relief efforts that leave their neighborhoods without resources or assistance
NBC Miami
Meet the Retired Firefighter Behind Miami's Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'
Derek Kaplan has had a passion for baking since the age of 15, but he never imagined that his side hustle would turn into a staple in the Wynwood dessert scene. Known by many as Fireman Derek, Kaplan opened his first bake shop in 2014. Eight years later, Fireman Derek's has customers traveling to Miami from across the country for a taste of their one-of-a-kind pies.
Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist to reschedule face off
Debate planners are working with the teams of Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist to organize the new debate date. It was initially scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce.
Memorial Healthcare nurse feels his Hispanic heritage fuels his desire to help people
MIAMI - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're spotlighting a rock-star nurse at a local hospital who thanks his heritage for wanting to help people. A first generation American, Henry Aneyro has been taking care of South Floridians for over twenty years. "My father came from Cuba, my mother came from Spain," said Aneyro. Aneyro grew up in New Jersey, where his passion to become a nurse all began. "I always remember watching super heroes and I pictured a nurse as a superhero," saids Aneyro. "I always wanted to be a nurse, but nurses didn't look like me" That...
How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry
As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
NBC Miami
Fort Myers Man Jailed in Broward Has No Idea What's Left After Hurricane Ian
A Fort Myers man, accused of pointing a gun at deputies during a car chase, remains in the Broward County Jail after seeking release to find out if he has a home to return to. John Paul Martin, 63, lives just north of the Caloosahatchee River, near the intersection of Highway 41 and Bayshore Road, an area heavily impacted by the high winds and floodwaters of Hurricane Ian.
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
WINKNEWS.com
A look at WINK News after Ian
WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Carnival Set to Make Significant Impact on South Florida’s Economy
Miami Carnival will once again bring the masses of revelers from diverse cultures to South Florida for Columbus weekend. “Join us as we celebrate 38 years of Miami Carnival and experience the vibrancy of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurialism. If this is your first time – prepare to throw away your inhibitions and enjoy, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Carnival Board Chair.
