Merced County, CA

Person of interest in custody in kidnapping of Merced family, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: An earlier image used showing a man using an ATM was not of the suspect. This error has been corrected.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has identified and taken into custody a person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members from a business on Monday .

Officials said have identified 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri.

Images provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED STORY | New details released in kidnapping of Merced family

On Tuesday morning, investigators said they learned that one of the victim’s debit cards had been used at an ATM in Atwater.

Detectives said the person who used the card looked similar in appearance to a surveillance photo that was captured during the kidnapping.

Before Salgado was identified, officials said he had tried to take his own life.

  • Photo captured from the ATM provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office
    Photo of the possible suspect provided by the Merced County Sherriff’s Office.
    Photo of the possible suspect provided by the Merced County Sherriff’s Office.

Salgado is currently in custody and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, where officials said he is in critical condition.

Deputies are still working to find all four of the kidnapping victims.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping or information about the victims’ whereabouts is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7547.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

