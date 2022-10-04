Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri governor does not plan to issue blanket pardons for marijuana offenses
(Missouri Independent) – While announcing a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, President Joe Biden urged governors to follow suit for those convicted of state offenses. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has granted clemency to more people than any Missouri governor in the...
KCTV 5
State of Kansas, Kickapoo Tribe receive $17.2 million to address opioid crisis
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - The state of Kansas and the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas have received $17.2 million in federal money to help address the opioid crisis. The announcement came from Governor Laura Kelly’s office on Thursday morning. The money comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services...
Some Missouri lawmakers concerned foreign farms could benefit from agriculture tax credits
About 100,000 acres of Missouri farmland are foreign owned and nearly half of that is owned by a company from China, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
KCTV 5
Study finds Kansas among states most impacted by natural disasters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From wildfires to tornadoes to floods to blizzards, Kansas has seen it all and is one of the states most affected by natural disasters according to a new study. With about $57 billion in damage dealt to Florida and South Carolina during Hurricane Ian, WalletHub.com, the...
kttn.com
Governor Parson signs largest income tax cut in Missouri history into law
During a press conference and ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed SBs 3 & 5 and HB 3 into law. Both pieces of legislation are a result of the special session Governor Parson called to pass historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credits for a minimum of six years.
KMBC.com
Ad check: Campaign ad says Eric Schmitt allowed foreign businesses to buy Missouri farmland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is criticizing the voting record of GOP rival Eric Schmitt on allowing foreign business to buy Missouri farmland. It's all laid out in a new commercial. KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney checked the facts on the claim. The...
missouriindependent.com
Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment
The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
KMOV
Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
kttn.com
17 new agents graduate from training with the Missouri Department of Conservation
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulates 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy. The agent class of 2022 took the Conservation Agent’s Oath during a special graduation ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. “Missourians have placed...
Schmidt objects to federal energy proposal. But Kansas doesn’t have its own plan.
A stalled federal proposal meant to speed up efforts to site transmission and energy projects amounted to a takeover of grid planning, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and other Republican attorneys general wrote to U.S. Senate leaders last week. But Kansas has no statewide energy plan. It’s one of just seven states without one, according […] The post Schmidt objects to federal energy proposal. But Kansas doesn’t have its own plan. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
KRMS Radio
National Guard Question To Be On November Ballot
It’s only a month and a few days until voters go to the polls and in Missouri they’ll face several ballot measures. Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana use has received a lot of attention but among the other measures is one asking whether the state’s National Guard should become its own department.
wpsdlocal6.com
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KYTV
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
kq2.com
City of St. Joseph ends contract with former KCPD chief Rick Smith as DOJ continues investigation
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has ended its contract with former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith. According to city officials, Smith was brought on to assess the St. Joseph Police Department and look into how the department could better serve the community. Last month, the Department...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
Kansas Sonic franchise operator violates child labor laws, fined nearly $42K
A Sonic franchise operator in the Wichita-area has been fined nearly $42,000 for violating child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
MoDOT crash zone survivor fired for using marijuana
The MoDOT survivor from November’s fatal work zone crash has just been fired for using marijuana in his recovery.
