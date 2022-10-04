ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

worldboxingnews.net

Four-man shortlist revealed for Andy Ruiz Jr. before retirement

Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight a quadrilogy of top stars before walking into the sunset as a former unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz has just turned 33 and has three or four years left in professional boxing, according to his father. “The Destroyer” has four rivals he wants to face...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez

Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya

Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul targets Diaz after Anderson Silva, ‘There’s beef between Nate Diaz and I’

Jake Paul has seemingly lined up one hell of a fight schedule. Next up for “The Problem Child” is a showdown versus Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a major step up for Paul in more ways than one: his toughest opponent yet and likely the most high-profile pay-per-view (PPV) too. However, that hasn’t stopped Paul from looking to line up potentially even bigger fights down the road.
PHOENIX, AZ
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired

For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
WWE
Boxing Scene

Adames: Charlo Got Cocky, Underestimated Montiel; That’s Why Fight Got More Complicated

Carlos Adames assumes the Jermall Charlo-Juan Macias Montiel fight was more about what Charlo didn’t do than what Montiel accomplished. The Dominican middleweight contender claimed an overconfident Charlo took Montiel lightly. That’s why, according to Adames, their 12-round middleweight title fight was more competitive than oddsmakers and virtually everyone else expected in June 2021.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Gaethje On McGregor Bout: ‘I Don’t Want To Face PED Users’

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has spoken about a long-awaited matchup with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor, who has been on the sidelines for over a year recovering from the broken leg he suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, has appeared to significantly bulk up in recent times.
UFC
ringsidenews.com

WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking

Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Bo Nickal will end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282

Chael Sonnen has explained how and why Bo Nickal could end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282 in December. While he may not be on the best run of form right now, Darren Till is still one of the most recognisable names in the middleweight division. ‘The Gorilla’ has made a habit of making waves through social media and as we look ahead to the next couple of months, he has the opportunity to finally get back in the win column when he goes head to head with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282.
UFC
mmanews.com

Two Ex-UFC Fighters Suspended After Enormous Weight Gain

Two fighters from the Bellator 286 fight card will need to move up in weight going forward. Last weekend Bellator held an event in Long Beach, California. The event was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patrício Pitbull and Ádám Borics. The fight card was a good mix of all different weight classes and rankings of fighters. Two fighters, however, were flagged due to their excessive weight gain from weigh-ins to fight night.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

‘I was simply acting’: Conor McGregor plays down spat with UFC legend Michael Bisping

Conor McGregor has played down his Twitter spat with Michael Bisping, claiming that he was ‘simply acting’ in an aggressive voice note aimed at the UFC legend.The two former UFC champions went back and forth on Twitter this week and last, and McGregor took exception to Bisping’s claim that the Irishman would need security to protect him if the pair were ever in the same room again.“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah?” McGregor said in a Twitter voice note addressed to the Briton last week. “Do you want to go to f***ing war? We’ll go to...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley shares list of all-time greats, excludes Khabib from making the Top 10 cut

Tyron Woodley can’t put “The Eagle” on his list of mixed martial arts (MMA) greats. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in Oct. 2020 and found his way into the Hall of Fame of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) earlier this year (June 2022). Successfully defending his Lightweight crown three times with three submission victories, Nurmagomedov hung up the gloves with a flawless record after a 29-fight run.
COMBAT SPORTS
