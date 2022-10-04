Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Conor McGregor stop sparring partner with brutal left hand after revealing he’ll move UP in weight for UFC return
CONOR McGREGOR has been upping the intensity of his UFC comeback preparations. McGregor, 34, is expected to return to the octagon soon after recovering from a horrific leg break he suffered last year during a trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier. The Notorious is still not 100 per cent but has...
worldboxingnews.net
Four-man shortlist revealed for Andy Ruiz Jr. before retirement
Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight a quadrilogy of top stars before walking into the sunset as a former unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz has just turned 33 and has three or four years left in professional boxing, according to his father. “The Destroyer” has four rivals he wants to face...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez
Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
Jake Paul offers NBA player Draymond Green $10 million to box after viral knockout of teammate
Jake Paul is willing to offer NBA star Draymond Green a lot of money to enter the boxing ring. The rise of crossover boxing in the last few years is some of the strangest theatre in combat sports. YouTubers, former professional football or basketball players, actors, wrestlers, and more, have all decided to enter the boxing ring for a huge payday.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
WWE Rejected Ronda Rousey’s Pitch For Extreme Rules Because It Was Similar To AEW’s Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, she has been embroiled in...
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
MMAmania.com
‘Masterful’ Conor McGregor invents new UFC attack, floors hapless sparring partner with one punch
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is bragging about his “masterful” performance against whatever warm body signed up to be his punching bag but I think we can all agree that beating up a sparring partner who’s not allowed to hit back is like winning a shit-wiping contest against a constipated opponent.
Daniel Cormier responds to possibility of wrestling Brock Lesnar in WWE: ‘It makes a lot of sense’
Daniel Cormier is set to make his WWE debut as a special guest referee on the pro wrestling promotion’s Extreme Rules event on October 8th. That’s led many fans to speculate as to whether this could just be the first of many appearances for ‘DC’ in the squared circle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Optimistic that Match with Anderson Silva Fight Can Rack Up 700,000 PPV Buys
Jake Paul has a feeling his showdown with Anderson Silva will garner him the biggest pay-per-view numbers of his nascent boxing career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is headed for an eight-round, 180-pound cruiserweight bout against former UFC champion Anderson Silva Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz, on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul targets Diaz after Anderson Silva, ‘There’s beef between Nate Diaz and I’
Jake Paul has seemingly lined up one hell of a fight schedule. Next up for “The Problem Child” is a showdown versus Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a major step up for Paul in more ways than one: his toughest opponent yet and likely the most high-profile pay-per-view (PPV) too. However, that hasn’t stopped Paul from looking to line up potentially even bigger fights down the road.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
Boxing Scene
Adames: Charlo Got Cocky, Underestimated Montiel; That’s Why Fight Got More Complicated
Carlos Adames assumes the Jermall Charlo-Juan Macias Montiel fight was more about what Charlo didn’t do than what Montiel accomplished. The Dominican middleweight contender claimed an overconfident Charlo took Montiel lightly. That’s why, according to Adames, their 12-round middleweight title fight was more competitive than oddsmakers and virtually everyone else expected in June 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Gaethje On McGregor Bout: ‘I Don’t Want To Face PED Users’
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has spoken about a long-awaited matchup with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor, who has been on the sidelines for over a year recovering from the broken leg he suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, has appeared to significantly bulk up in recent times.
SkySports
Leon Edwards: UFC welterweight champion confirms trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman and wants Villa Park date
Leon Edwards has confirmed his welterweight trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman will happen next year and wants it to take place at Villa Park in Birmingham. The Jamaican-British fighter, who is from Birmingham, beat Usman to become UFC world champion in August. Usman said after the fight that he would...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
Chael Sonnen believes Bo Nickal will end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282
Chael Sonnen has explained how and why Bo Nickal could end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282 in December. While he may not be on the best run of form right now, Darren Till is still one of the most recognisable names in the middleweight division. ‘The Gorilla’ has made a habit of making waves through social media and as we look ahead to the next couple of months, he has the opportunity to finally get back in the win column when he goes head to head with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282.
MMA Fighting
Video: Georges St-Pierre shares words of champion wisdom with Israel Adesanya: ‘Heavy is the crown’
Georges St-Pierre has some advice for a current champion in the midst of his own historic title run. The former two-division UFC champion spent time with middleweight king Israel Adesanya at a dinner that Adesanya recorded and uploaded for a YouTube vlog, which can be viewed above. St-Pierre is widely...
mmanews.com
Two Ex-UFC Fighters Suspended After Enormous Weight Gain
Two fighters from the Bellator 286 fight card will need to move up in weight going forward. Last weekend Bellator held an event in Long Beach, California. The event was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patrício Pitbull and Ádám Borics. The fight card was a good mix of all different weight classes and rankings of fighters. Two fighters, however, were flagged due to their excessive weight gain from weigh-ins to fight night.
‘I was simply acting’: Conor McGregor plays down spat with UFC legend Michael Bisping
Conor McGregor has played down his Twitter spat with Michael Bisping, claiming that he was ‘simply acting’ in an aggressive voice note aimed at the UFC legend.The two former UFC champions went back and forth on Twitter this week and last, and McGregor took exception to Bisping’s claim that the Irishman would need security to protect him if the pair were ever in the same room again.“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah?” McGregor said in a Twitter voice note addressed to the Briton last week. “Do you want to go to f***ing war? We’ll go to...
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley shares list of all-time greats, excludes Khabib from making the Top 10 cut
Tyron Woodley can’t put “The Eagle” on his list of mixed martial arts (MMA) greats. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in Oct. 2020 and found his way into the Hall of Fame of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) earlier this year (June 2022). Successfully defending his Lightweight crown three times with three submission victories, Nurmagomedov hung up the gloves with a flawless record after a 29-fight run.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 2