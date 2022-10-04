Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Biloxi school district uses active shooter hoax as teaching moment
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a scary scene. First responders, law enforcement and school officials surrounding school grounds expecting the worst. “It’s very frightening,” said Biloxi School Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux. “I mean, we’ve got people who are shaken up right now because it was a real lockdown.”
WLOX
All schools clear after active shooter reports at Biloxi schools, Hancock High
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities investigated reports of possible active shooters at Biloxi High, Biloxi Jr. High, Biloxi Upper Elementary, North Bay Elementary and Hancock High School. All schools have now been given the clear. All schools are out for fall break, and most students were gone, but...
WLOX
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
WLOX
Rolls-Royce holds grand opening for new Pascagoula facility
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves visiting South Mississippi to participatein the grand opening of the new Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula. “I want to thank the entire Rolls-Royce team for your commitment to Mississippi,” said Reeves. “Since I became governor, we have seen almost $5 billon in new capital investment, and we’ll see even more in the immediate future.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Access to care for Mississippi moms and babies is shrinking
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are now fewer places for Mississippi moms to deliver their babies. And a shrinking number of options if those babies are born in need of intensive care. Doctors are worried about the outcomes for both moms and babies as their access to care options continue...
WLOX
Ocean Springs hosts Sock Hop & Street Party
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs hosted its annual Sock Hop & Street Party downtown. Hundreds of people came out to the celebration. Cars lined up starting in Washington Avenue. The event also featured artists such as The Platters Great Pretender and The Molly Ringwalds. Ocean Springs resident Ralph Perry...
WLOX
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, October 17th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, October 30th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, October 30th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
Plays of the Night: Biloxi and Vancleave (10/07/22)
Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (10/07/22) Highlights from Picayune, Vancleave, Pass Christian, and Gautier. Ladies, if you've ever thought about playing football, now is your chance! The Gulf Coast Monarchy women's football team is holding tryouts this weekend. Team Manager Brigett Acosta has details. HS FOOTBALL: Thursday Night Lights...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLOX
Jaheim McMillan is now on a ventilator after an officer involved shooting in Gulfport yesterday
Leslie Rojas speaks with cruiser, Ricky Matthews about his 51' Chevy school bus. Hugh Keeton is live at 'Pass In The Night' where the party is only beginning. Mississippi DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about the Mississippi school threats. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities across Mississippi on Friday received...
WLOX
Ocean Springs church discusses human trafficking
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ocean Springs hosted a discussion on Wednesday about human trafficking. Ocean Springs author Johnnie Bernhard spoke to a crowd of about 40 people before reading an excerpt from her fourth novel, “Hannah and Ariela.”. It tells a story...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WLOX
Comeback Coolers send supplies to Florida following Hurricane Ian
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast is pulling together to lend a hand to Florida following the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Coolers line the parking lot of an Ocean Springs lumber store. Volunteers are filling water, Gatorade, and supplies into cases, and there’s one destination in mind: southwest Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carmela Coulter
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs sophomore Carmela Coulter is a two sport athlete for the Greyhounds running track and playing volleyball. In between athletics and academics she understands what you put in on the court and in the classroom will give you the results you want. “Staying on...
WLOX
Pleasant weekend ahead
From upper 80s Friday to lower 80s by Sunday. A cool front will bring crisp and slightly cooler weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. A front brings a blast of cold air to the northern part of our nation. Down here on the MS Coast, the same front will allow for a crisp and slightly cooler weekend.
WLOX
Trapani wins Republican nomination, Ward 1 heads to runoff in Waveland elections
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Jay Trapani is one step closer to possibly becoming Waveland’s next mayor after Tuesday’s primary elections. Trapani received 53% of the vote against Jeremy Burke, Charles Piazza and Paul “PT” Taylor. Trapani will face Independent Micah Tinkler and Libertarian Brice Phillips in...
Mississippi Press
Cruisin’ the Coast already in full swing in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast made its way to downtown Ocean Springs for the first of its three-day run, with sunshine and large numbers of spectators already on hand as Cruisers lined up even before sunrise to claim one of the coveted Washington Avenue parking spots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Cruisers are getting a little dinner and a show at First Baptist Church Biloxi
First United Methodist Church in Long Beach helps those facing memory loss. You can contact the church if you would like to participate. South Mississippians are working to help Floridians impacted. Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating...
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
WLOX
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members and loved ones of Jaheim McMillan are praying the Gulfport High School freshman bounces back. He’s now on a ventilator in critical condition at a children’s hospital in Mobile, Alabama. “I’m not going to pull the plug on him,” said McMillan’s mother,...
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (10/07/22)
Plays of the night from Biloxi and Vancleave. Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (10/07/2022) Ladies, if you've ever thought about playing football, now is your chance! The Gulf Coast Monarchy women's football team is holding tryouts this weekend. Team Manager Brigett Acosta has details. HS FOOTBALL: Thursday Night Lights...
Comments / 0