ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Biloxi school district uses active shooter hoax as teaching moment

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a scary scene. First responders, law enforcement and school officials surrounding school grounds expecting the worst. “It’s very frightening,” said Biloxi School Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux. “I mean, we’ve got people who are shaken up right now because it was a real lockdown.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Rolls-Royce holds grand opening for new Pascagoula facility

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves visiting South Mississippi to participatein the grand opening of the new Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula. “I want to thank the entire Rolls-Royce team for your commitment to Mississippi,” said Reeves. “Since I became governor, we have seen almost $5 billon in new capital investment, and we’ll see even more in the immediate future.”
PASCAGOULA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mississippi State, MS
Long Beach, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Long Beach, MS
WLOX

Access to care for Mississippi moms and babies is shrinking

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are now fewer places for Mississippi moms to deliver their babies. And a shrinking number of options if those babies are born in need of intensive care. Doctors are worried about the outcomes for both moms and babies as their access to care options continue...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Ocean Springs hosts Sock Hop & Street Party

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs hosted its annual Sock Hop & Street Party downtown. Hundreds of people came out to the celebration. Cars lined up starting in Washington Avenue. The event also featured artists such as The Platters Great Pretender and The Molly Ringwalds. Ocean Springs resident Ralph Perry...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, October 17th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, October 30th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, October 30th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Plays of the Night: Biloxi and Vancleave (10/07/22)

Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (10/07/22) Highlights from Picayune, Vancleave, Pass Christian, and Gautier. Ladies, if you've ever thought about playing football, now is your chance! The Gulf Coast Monarchy women's football team is holding tryouts this weekend. Team Manager Brigett Acosta has details. HS FOOTBALL: Thursday Night Lights...
VANCLEAVE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Bennett
WLOX

Ocean Springs church discusses human trafficking

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ocean Springs hosted a discussion on Wednesday about human trafficking. Ocean Springs author Johnnie Bernhard spoke to a crowd of about 40 people before reading an excerpt from her fourth novel, “Hannah and Ariela.”. It tells a story...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Comeback Coolers send supplies to Florida following Hurricane Ian

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast is pulling together to lend a hand to Florida following the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Coolers line the parking lot of an Ocean Springs lumber store. Volunteers are filling water, Gatorade, and supplies into cases, and there’s one destination in mind: southwest Florida.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Usm#State Of Mississippi#Linus College#Ihl#White University
WLOX

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carmela Coulter

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs sophomore Carmela Coulter is a two sport athlete for the Greyhounds running track and playing volleyball. In between athletics and academics she understands what you put in on the court and in the classroom will give you the results you want. “Staying on...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Pleasant weekend ahead

From upper 80s Friday to lower 80s by Sunday. A cool front will bring crisp and slightly cooler weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. A front brings a blast of cold air to the northern part of our nation. Down here on the MS Coast, the same front will allow for a crisp and slightly cooler weekend.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Cruisin’ the Coast already in full swing in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast made its way to downtown Ocean Springs for the first of its three-day run, with sunshine and large numbers of spectators already on hand as Cruisers lined up even before sunrise to claim one of the coveted Washington Avenue parking spots.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (10/07/22)

Plays of the night from Biloxi and Vancleave. Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (10/07/2022) Ladies, if you've ever thought about playing football, now is your chance! The Gulf Coast Monarchy women's football team is holding tryouts this weekend. Team Manager Brigett Acosta has details. HS FOOTBALL: Thursday Night Lights...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy