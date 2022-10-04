New Bedford firefighter acts as a human shield to save a grandmother from inferno

A New Bedford Fire Lieutenant is being praised for his courage after he used his body as a human shield to save a grandmother from the flames of roaring blaze.

Lieutenant Steven Torres raced up to the third floor of the burning building after receiving word that an individual was trapped up there.

Because firefighters on the ground could not help him spray water that high, Torres was forced to wedge his body between the flames and woman after placing her in a wheelchair.

“Searching a room or a floor on fire without a hose line, it’s one of the most dangerous things you can do,” said Fire Chief Scott Gomes.

Torres’ gear, designed to withstand temperatures of up to 1,100 degrees, is melted and warped and will have to be taken out of service.

The grandmother is being treated at a Rhode Island hospital.

