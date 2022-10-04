ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford firefighter acts as a human shield to save a grandmother from inferno

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
A New Bedford Fire Lieutenant is being praised for his courage after he used his body as a human shield to save a grandmother from the flames of roaring blaze.

Lieutenant Steven Torres raced up to the third floor of the burning building after receiving word that an individual was trapped up there.

Because firefighters on the ground could not help him spray water that high, Torres was forced to wedge his body between the flames and woman after placing her in a wheelchair.

“Searching a room or a floor on fire without a hose line, it’s one of the most dangerous things you can do,” said Fire Chief Scott Gomes.

Torres’ gear, designed to withstand temperatures of up to 1,100 degrees, is melted and warped and will have to be taken out of service.

The grandmother is being treated at a Rhode Island hospital.

Comments / 6

Christopher Jones
3d ago

INCREDIBLE!!! I Hope Lt. Steven Torres Gets an Accommodation He Most Certainly Deserves. Above & Beyond the Call of Duty in My Estimation...

Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago

Man this guys got balls! Amazing rescue. He put that gear to the test .. whew.. Hope he and the woman are both doing well now. This man deserves every ounce of praise he gets and then some. He's gonna be in need of some R & R. He deserves a vacation, complete with sauna & mud bath to help detox all those melted suit PFAS chemicals out of him !!

