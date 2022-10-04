ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Convicted ‘fake heiress’ released as she fights deportation

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody. Anna Sorokin was scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday evening, U.S....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dramatic rescues as boats sink off Greece; 17 dead

Authorities and local residents save a migrant during a large-scale rescue operation on the island of Kythira, some 225 kilometers (140 miles) south of Athens, early Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The operation is underway off a southern Greek island where a sailboat carrying up to 100 migrants sank in high winds. The coast guard said its vessels, private boats and a rescue helicopter were involved in the effort off the coast of the island of Kythira. (Ippolytos Prekas/kythera.news via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ippolytos Prekas]
ACCIDENTS

