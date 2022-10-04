Stars of the Week: Here are our top performers in golf, soccer, cross country, and more

The first half of the season is behind us, which you can tell by the chill in the air and the intensity on the field.

From tournament wins to record-setting runs, see which players stood out last week in golf, soccer, field hockey, girls' volleyball and cross country.

Stars of the Week:

These players went above and beyond, from winning league tournaments to breaking records, and are the Stars of the Week in golf, cross country and volleyball.

Star of the Week, Volleyball: Kenya Lucas, Abington

Lucas recorded her 1,000th kill for Abington girls volleyball in Thursday’s match against Hatboro-Horsham. Lucas, who needed seven kills for the milestone, finished with 11 kills, along with eight aces, in the Ghosts’ 3-1 victory. Earlier this season, Lucas set the team’s record for kills in a single match when she had 29 in a win against Gwynedd Mercy. The senior is believed to be the first Abington volleyball player to reach 1,000 kills. Making it even more special was that it came against Hatboro-Horsham. Last month, Lucas had 18 kills to lead the Ghosts to their first win over Hatboro-Horsham since 2017. Lucas was voted the first Courier/Intell Girls Athlete of the Week of the season.

Star of the Week, Girls Golf: Abbey Lynn, Central Bucks West

For the second year in a row, Central Bucks West golfer Abbey Lynn won the Suburban One League girls golf tournament. Lynn shot a 1-under-par 70 at Turtle Creek to become the first golfer to repeat as girls SOL champion. Lynn was among 15 golfers to qualify for the District One Class 3A tournament on October 10 and 11.

Star of the Week, Boys Golf: Chase Feraco, CB West

The Bucks’ senior golfer turned in a clutch performance at Five Ponds Golf Club to win the Suburban One League boys golf tournament. Feraco was 1-over par after the first round, shot a 2-under par on the back nine to finish with a 1-under 70. Feraco was the only golfer to end up under par. Feraco was one of 39 golfers to advance to the District One tournament at Turtle Creek on October 10 and 11.

Star of the Week, Boys Cross Country: Brian DiCola, Hatboro-Horsham

The Hatters’ senior not only won his race at the prestigious 48th Annual Paul Short Run at Lehigh University, but set a record along the way. DiCola crossed the finish line of the Boys Brown race at 14:43.20, good for first place and a course record. The race was especially exciting as DiCola and the second- and third-place finishers were neck-and-neck throughout. DiCola pulled ahead in the final 400 meters to take the lead and win by 4.6 seconds. Even more impressive, DiCola broke the 2021 course record set by Archbishop Wood grad Gary Martin of 14:49.

Star of the Week, Girls Cross Country: Lilly DiCola, Hatboro-Horsham

DiCola, a sophomore, placed third in the Girls Brown race at the Paul Short Run. DiCola’s time of 17:48.40 was just 5.7 seconds off the first-place mark and qualified as a MileSplit Gold Elite Performance. The race had 399 runners.

Top Performers

Field Hockey :

Angelisse Cantiello, Mikayla Gibson, Bristol

Cantiello scored the lone goal of the game with an assist from Gibson in a 1-0 victory against Jenkintown. After starting the season 1-6-1, the Warriors have won the three of their last four games.

Kendall Seigle, Aida Ieurubino, Central Bucks West

Ieurubino scored the sole goal of the game, with an assist from Seigle, that gave the Bucks’ a long-awaited 1-0 win against rival CB East in a game that started a month prior. The game was resumed from August 30, when it was halted in the first quarter due to bad weather.

Kasey Rieger, Neshaminy

Rieger scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give Neshaminy a 2-1 victory over CB East in an SOL crossover game.

Audra Szymborski, Central Bucks East

The Patriots’ goalie had an impressive outing in goal against a powerful Neshaminy team. Szymborski recorded 15 saves in the game, and held the opponent without a goal for three periods. Neshaminy won in overtime 2-1.

Payton Muth, Pennridge

Muth scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and the game-tying goal in the fourth period to give the Rams a 2-1 victory over CR South.

Jordan Vradenburgh, Pennsbury

The Falcons’ goalie was a standout for the Falcons in their game against the 11-1 CB West Bucks. Although the Falcons didn’t get the win, Vradenburgh had an incredible 25 saves, and held the Bucks’ to one goal on 21 penalty corners.

Ava Jones, Souderton

The Indians’ super sophomore continued her eye-opening offensive campaign, scoring three goals and assisting on two more in a win over CR North.

Laura Albert, North Penn

Albert scored four goals and assisted on one more as the Knights picked up an SOL crossover win against Bensalem.

Stacy Couillard, Harry S. Truman

The Tigers’ goalie continues to put up impressive performances in net, keeping the Tigers in games as they seek their first win of the season. Couillard had a number of difficult saves en route to 28 saves for the day in the Tigers’ loss to CB South.

Erica Devlin, Abington

Devlin came through with the game-winning goal in overtime as the Ghosts topped Springfield 1-0.

Katelyn Landis, Quakertown

The Panthers’ sophomore scored three goals in a win over Cheltenham.

Boys Soccer :

Matthew Schaefer, Lansdale Catholic

Schaefer scored in overtime to give the Crusaders a thrilling 1-0 win over Pope John Paul II. Scfaefer also had three assists in a victory over Archbishop Carroll.

Emilio Pellegrini, George School

Pellegrini scored the golden goal to give the Cougars an overtime win against Moorestown Friends in a FSL game.

Julian Naumenko, Archbishop Wood

The Vikings’ junior goalie had quite the week, posting shutouts against PCL rivals Devon Prep and St. Joe’s Prep, and in an overtime victory against Hatboro-Horsham. Naumenko has six shutouts so far this season.

Gianluca D’Alterio, Lansdale Catholic

The Crusaders’ junior had a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Archbishop Carroll.

Enrico Romano, Hatboro-Horsham

Romano scored the game-winner in the second half of a highly competitive match to give the Hatters a 1-0 victory over Upper Moreland.

Carter Philo, Central Bucks West

In an exciting, fast-paced battle between CB West and Pennsbury, the Bucks emerged victorious thanks to Philo’s game-winning goal in the first half.

Tanmay Ondkar, Ari Pollack, Council Rock North

Ondkar was the hero in double overtime, scoring the game-winning goal in a high-scoring battle with Souderton. Pollack forced overtime with his goal that tied the game at 3-3 late in the second half.

Luca Angello, Troy Thanel, Pennridge

The Rams’ duo connected in the second half to give the Rams a 1-0 victory against Council Rock South when Angello scored the game-winner on an assist from Thanel.

Thijs Popma, Central Bucks South

Popma scored four goals in the Titans’ win against Harry S. Truman.

Shane Velez, Pennridge

Velez scored the game-tying goal with just two minutes to go in regulation, and then came through with the game-winner in overtime, giving the Rams a 2-1 victory against Bensalem.

Andre Medl, Central Bucks South

Medl won the game for the Titans, scoring on a penalty kick in the final minutes to give CB South the 2-1 victory over Pennsbury.

Cross Country :

Rebekah Hickey, Quakertown

Hickey finished ninth in the Paul Short Girls White race with a time of 19:00.20. Hickey set a school record with the fastest girls’ time on the Lehigh University course by a Quakertown runner. The record for Quakertown's home course was set by Christina Roccamo in 2003 with a time of 18:52.

Shana Kearney, Bensalem

Kearney took fourth place in the Paul Short Girls White race with a time of 18:51.70.

Emily Simko, Hatboro-Horsham

Simko finished 12th in the Paul Short Girls Brown run with a time of 18:06.10. The race featured 399 runners.

Julia Pye, Central Bucks South

The Titans’ senior placed sixth in the Paul Short Girls White race, crossing the finish line at 18:57.30.

Drew Brill, La Salle

The Explorers’ senior crossed the finish line of the Paul Short Boys Brown run at 15:19.10, good for 11th place in a race which featured 499 runners.

Bryce Keenoy, Neshaminy

Keenoy finished 10th in the Paul Short Boys White run with a time of 15:55.2. The time was the third-best in Neshaminy’s school history.

Thomas Smigo, Palisades

Smigo finished in 12th place, out of 499 runners, in the Paul Short Boys Brown run with a time of 15:21.40. The time was a personal-best for the accomplished runner.

Girls Soccer:

Sage Battisto, Germantown Academy

Battsto scored the game-winning goal to lift the Patriots over Peddie School in a close 1-0 match.

Gabby Bowes, Germantown Academy

The Patriots’ goalkeeper had a stellar outing in goal against the Inter-Ac league-leading Springside-Chestnut Hill. Bowers turned away 17 shots on goal to keep the Patriots in the game. SCH ultimately came away with the 2-0 win. In the Patriots’ next game, Bowes posted a clean sheet to secure a 1-0 victory over Peddie School.

Sarah Frei, Faith Christian

Frei came through with the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Lions a 1-0 victory over Delco Christian.

Elsie Felix, George School

Felix scored the lone goal of the first half, which would turn out to be the game-winner, in the Cougars’ 5-0 victory over Friends Central that helped the Cougars move into second place in the Friends Schools League standings.

Faith Greenday, Quakertown

The Panthers’ freshman was a standout on defense in a 4-0 shutout of Cheltenham.

Maura Day, Abington

Day played a part in all five of the Ghosts’ goals in their win over Springfield Township. Day scored three goals of her own and assisted on the other two, picking up her third hat trick of the season.

Lauren Drakeley, Gwynedd Mercy

Drakeley scored two goals to help the Monarchs edge Nazareth Academy 3-1.

Adriana Houtz, Taylor Houtz, Villa Joseph Marie

Adriana scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give the Jems a huge victory over Gwynedd Mercy. The junior forward scored with the help of her sister Taylor. Taylor, a freshman, had the assist on the goal.

Makenzie Van Arsdale, Villa Joseph Marie

The Jems’ senior goalie was put to the test against a strong Gwynedd Mercy squad. Van Arsdale gave up just one goal to help the Jems secure the 2-1 win. The victory was the second of the season against Gwynedd Mercy, accounting for two of the Monarchs’ three losses. The Jems previously topped Gwynedd Mercy 2-1 in overtime on Sept. 21.

Kylie Maxwell, Neshaminy

Maxwell scored the lone goal of the game to give Neshaminy a 1-0 win over CB East.

Carolyn Moore, Lansdale Catholic

Moore scored a pair of goals, one in each half, to lead Lansdale Catholic to a victory over Catholic League rival Archbishop Ryan. The win improved the Crusaders to 4-0 in the PCL.

Sienna Stunkard, Souderton

Stunkard, a freshman, scored both goals for the Indians in a 2-1 win over CR North. The win was Souderton’s third of the season, and came against a 7-2-1 CR North team.

Karissa Smedley, Council Rock South

The Golden Hawks’ senior goalie saved an incredible 17 shots on goal, keeping CR South in the game against high-scoring Pennridge.

Emery Sterling, Central Bucks West

The Bucks’ freshman scored twice in a 4-1 win against Pennsbury.

Holly Joseph, Central Bucks South

Joseph scored three times for the hat trick in the Titans’ victory over Harry S. Truman.

Kitty Randa, Hatboro-Horsham

Randa scored the game-winning goal plus one for insurance as the Hatters continued to roll unabated in a 2-0 victory over Upper Moreland.

Hannah Labadie, Neshaminy

Labadie made several clutch saves in goal to secure the shutout and help Neshaminy edge CB West 1-0.

Cam Williams, CB East

Williams scored the lone goal of the game to give the Patriots a 1-0 win over CR North. Williams leads the Patriots with nine goals and 10 assists through 13 games.

Andie Salmon, North Penn

Salmon scored three times for the hat trick in the Knights’ win over Truman.

