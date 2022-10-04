ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Walking Dead’: How to Watch the Final Season Without Cable

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Part two of the final season of The Walking Dead premiered Sunday (Oct. 2) and fans couldn’t help but notice one zombie’s likeness to another horror icon: Freddy Krueger .

The Krueger look-alike appears in a scene where survivors are sloshing through the sewer. Before the Krueger zombie gets too close, Daryl (Norman Reedus) knocks him out with a gun and the group continues moving. After the zombie appeared onscreen, viewers to ok to Twitt er to point out the undead monster’s likeness to the slasher series star .

Keep reading for details on how cord cutters can watch season 11 of The Walking Dead online.

How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Without Cable

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and at midnight on AMC+ ($6.99/month after free 7 day trial). The series will be available to stream on AMC.com, but you’ll need a cable , satellite or streaming provider log-in to access episodes.

Watch The Walking Dead live or on-demand via streaming platforms that carry AMC, such as Philo , which starts at just $25 a month after a free trial. Other affordable platforms include Direct TV Stream and Fubo TV . You can also add AMC to any Hulu account starting at $6.99/month.

Amazon Prime members can stream The Walking Dead season 11 and earlier episodes by adding AMC+ as a premium channel on Prime Video . You’ll get a free trial for the first week to stream The Walking Dead and other AMC series including Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire , Moonhaven , A Discovery of Witches and Killing Eve . The membership will renew at $6.99 a month after the free trial ends.

Those who don’t want to join AMC+ can buy episodes of The Walking Dead on Prime Video for $1.99-$2.99 each. Episodes are available for purchase on Vudu, Google Play, and Apple TV as well.

The Walking Dead is also available on YouTube TV and The Roku Channel. Seasons 1-9 of the zombie apocalypse series are streaming Netflix.

In addition to the final season of The Walking Dead , AMC is kicking off October with a slate of beloved shows and new series such as Interview with the Vampire , which premiered last Sunday (Oct. 2), followed by the series finale of Kevin Can Go F**k Himself on Monday (Oct. 3) and the season finale of AMC+ Original Pantheon premiering Oct. 13.

Additionally, AMC+ will be rolling out exclusive films from Shudder’s Halloween lineup , including horror comedy Deadstream on Thursday (Oct. 6), Dark Glasses and She Will — an Italian thriller and gothic fairytale — both premiere on Oct. 13, while the latest installment in anthology franchise, V/H/S/99 arrives Oct. 20 and Resurrection debuts on Oct. 28.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

How to Watch ‘Hellraiser’: Ways to Stream the Horror Reboot & the Original for Free

Pinhead is back. Hellraiser, a reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic, premiered on Hulu on Friday (Oct. 7). This new chapter follows a woman who is struggling with addiction, and finds a tiny, ancient puzzle box that summons supernatural beings from another dimension. Hellraiser stars Odessa A’zion, Jamie Clayton, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo, Goran Visnjic and Hiam Abbass. The Hulu Original, from Spyglass Media Group and Phantom Four Films, is directed by David Bruckner and written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. David S. Goyer, Keith Levine, Barker and Marc Toberoff are producers....
MOVIES
Billboard

‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’: How to Watch Season 2 for Free

“New season, new problems.” Jon Stewart is going viral after the first episode from season 2 of his Apple TV+ series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, debuted on Friday (Oct. 2). In the episode titled “The War Over Gender,” Stewart questions Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge about the state’s ban on transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care. Arkansas became the first state to issue such a ban, which has since been blocked by a federal appeals court. A clip from the episode, posted to the show’s Twitter account on Friday, has received more than 38,000 likes and counting. Read on for details...
MLB
Billboard

‘Hocus Pocus 2’: How to Watch the Spellbinding Sequel on Disney+

“I put a spell on you!” Spooky season kicked off with Hocus Pocus 2 premiering exclusively on Disney+ last Friday (Sept. 30). The sequel has gone on to become the No. 1 domestic movie premiere on the streaming platform to date. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson in the sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic. In Hocus Pocus 2, the 17th century witches are resurrected after a teenager lights the Black Flame Candle for the first time in 29 years. With the Sanderson sisters back in Salem and out for...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Anne Rice
Billboard

Adam Devine Reprises ‘Pitch Perfect’ Character for New Series ‘Bumper in Berlin’: Watch the Vlog Teaser

Peacock unveiled the first look at its new Pitch Perfect spin-off series starring Adam Devine on Wednesday (Oct. 5). Titled Bumper in Berlin, the comedy series will follow Devine’s character Bumper Allen as the former leader of the Treblemakers moves to Germany to reignite his music career. “Hey everyone, it’s me, Bumper Allen!” Devine tells the camera in the show’s first teaser. “I know I might’ve been off the grid for a little while, but I’ve been busy putting together a little mash-up for you guys. So, check it out. You might recognize a familiar face…or seven.” (Spoiler alert: all seven faces...
TV SERIES
Billboard

Takeoff & Quavo Release ‘Only Built for Infinity Links’ Album: Stream It Now

Quavo and Takeoff’s collaborative album Only Built for Infinity Links, has arrived. The project, released via Quality Control Music/Motown Records, came after four singles — “Hotel Lobby,” “Big Stunna” with Birdman, “Us Vs. Them” with Gucci Mane and, most recently, “Nothing Changed.” Outside of its singles, the 18-track offering also features Summer Walker, Young Thug, Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Mustard. The title is inspired by Raekwon’s solo 1995 debut, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…, and even received the official stamp of approval from the Wu-Tang legend, Takeoff told Complex. The uncle-nephew duo — also billed as Unc and Phew...
MUSIC
Billboard

$uicideboy$ Are Healing Together Through Family & Music

If you ask Reddit users, the $uicideboy$ are dead. The tall tale goes as following: The original New Orleans duo died in a fiery car crash at the start of 2016 and the two cousins that fans see on the road and hear on their most recent records are clones, composed of DNA pooled together by the original pair’s fathers. While lounging in their hotel room before a show in Richmond, Virginia, Ruby da Cherry and $crim confirm with Billboard that internet myth is correct. “That is true,” Ruby says of the theory matter of factly. “I’ve seen that theory and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#The Walking Dead#Series Finale#Fubo Tv#Amc#Youtube Tv#Direct Tv Stream#Hulu
Billboard

BAND-MAID Share Excitement Over Their Upcoming U.S. Tour & ‘Unleash’ EP: Interview

BAND-MAID has attracted a fanbase of devout hard rock fans by playing heavy music while wearing maid uniforms. On Sept. 21, they released a new EP, Unleash, and this month, they’re launching their U.S. tour. They took some time out of their busy schedule for an interview with Hideyuki Mori for Billboard Japan. It seems things have been looking really good for the band lately. Your new UP, Unleash, really embodies BAND-AID’s mood. The eight songs on the EP are just bursting with your new resolve, right? MIKU Kobato: That’s right, po. You might even say it just spilled out. KANAMI, as the main...
MUSIC
Billboard

Brendan Gleeson Reveals His Skater Alter Ego in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Irish actor Brandan Gleeson announced his upcoming takeover of Saturday Night Live this weekend in a hilarious promo video posted on Wednesday (Oct. 5) In the clip, Gleeson confesses the real him is in fact, not a thespian, but something a bit more edgy. “Most people know me as an actor,” said Gleeson. “But the real me is a skater.” The Banshees of Inisherin actor followed the proclamation up with a demonstration of his skills. The promo video goes on to show Gleeson carelessly riding around the SNL set on a skateboard while landing kickflips and toppling over a staff member’s cue...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen Radio’ Merch Is Still in Stock on Amazon: Shop the Limited Collection While It Lasts

Attention, Barbz! Nicki Minaj will be hitting the mic for another episode of Queen Radio on Wednesday (Oct. 5). In August, the rap queen dropped a limited merch collection to coincide with the long-awaited return of her popular Queen Radio show. Minaj, who headlined Rolling Loud New York and received the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August, topped the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single “Super Freak Girl.” The track also went No. 1 on the Rhythmic Airplay charts. Her unisex merch, available exclusively at Amazon’s Queen Radio storefront, consists of a black T-shirt ($35) and...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ Surpasses 1 Billion Views on YouTube

The music video for The Police‘s famous single “Every Breath You Take” has officially joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club, the video streaming service announced Wednesday (Oct. 5). Originally released as the lead single off the band’s 1983 album Synchronicity, the Sting-penned ballad eventually became The Police’s sole No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and reigned atop the chart for eight weeks total. It won Grammys for song of the year and best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal. Related Summer Songs 1958-2022: The Top 10 Tunes of Each Summer 10/05/2022 Meanwhile, the moody visual became well-known for its striking black-and-white...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Billboard

Constance Howard Reminds John Legend of Rihanna With Justin Bieber ‘Peaches’ Cover

Upon hearing Constance Howard’s Caribbean-tinged rendition of Justin Bieber‘s 2021 Grammy nominated hit “Peaches,” The Voice judge Camila Cabello turned her chair around right away to get the 27-year-old Texas native on her team. “I have one more spot on my team and I’ve been really careful about who I pick for this last spot,” the “Havana” singer told Howard following her mind blowing audition. “There is nobody else like you on my team. I’ve been looking for somebody like you that has character, voice and that distinctiveness.” John Legend, the other coach to turn his chair around, added that the budding...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy