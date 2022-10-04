‘The Walking Dead’: How to Watch the Final Season Without Cable

Part two of the final season of The Walking Dead premiered Sunday (Oct. 2) and fans couldn’t help but notice one zombie’s likeness to another horror icon: Freddy Krueger .

The Krueger look-alike appears in a scene where survivors are sloshing through the sewer. Before the Krueger zombie gets too close, Daryl (Norman Reedus) knocks him out with a gun and the group continues moving. After the zombie appeared onscreen, viewers to ok to Twitt er to point out the undead monster’s likeness to the slasher series star .

Keep reading for details on how cord cutters can watch season 11 of The Walking Dead online.

How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Without Cable

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and at midnight on AMC+ ($6.99/month after free 7 day trial). The series will be available to stream on AMC.com, but you’ll need a cable , satellite or streaming provider log-in to access episodes.

Watch The Walking Dead live or on-demand via streaming platforms that carry AMC, such as Philo , which starts at just $25 a month after a free trial. Other affordable platforms include Direct TV Stream and Fubo TV . You can also add AMC to any Hulu account starting at $6.99/month.

Amazon Prime members can stream The Walking Dead season 11 and earlier episodes by adding AMC+ as a premium channel on Prime Video . You’ll get a free trial for the first week to stream The Walking Dead and other AMC series including Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire , Moonhaven , A Discovery of Witches and Killing Eve . The membership will renew at $6.99 a month after the free trial ends.

Those who don’t want to join AMC+ can buy episodes of The Walking Dead on Prime Video for $1.99-$2.99 each. Episodes are available for purchase on Vudu, Google Play, and Apple TV as well.

The Walking Dead is also available on YouTube TV and The Roku Channel. Seasons 1-9 of the zombie apocalypse series are streaming Netflix.

In addition to the final season of The Walking Dead , AMC is kicking off October with a slate of beloved shows and new series such as Interview with the Vampire , which premiered last Sunday (Oct. 2), followed by the series finale of Kevin Can Go F**k Himself on Monday (Oct. 3) and the season finale of AMC+ Original Pantheon premiering Oct. 13.

Additionally, AMC+ will be rolling out exclusive films from Shudder’s Halloween lineup , including horror comedy Deadstream on Thursday (Oct. 6), Dark Glasses and She Will — an Italian thriller and gothic fairytale — both premiere on Oct. 13, while the latest installment in anthology franchise, V/H/S/99 arrives Oct. 20 and Resurrection debuts on Oct. 28.