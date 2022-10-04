Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene in Warner Bros. upcoming horror sequel The Nun 2
Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's highly-anticipated horror sequel The Nun 2 has brought back a familiar face with Taissa Farmiga set to return. The 28-year-old actress has signed on to reprise her role as Sister Irene in the sequel, according to Deadline. Warner Bros./New Line have also set a...
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
epicstream.com
Captain Marvel Star Confirms Absence in the Upcoming Sequel
Carol Danvers is set to make her next appearance in the MCU in the upcoming film The Marvels, the follow-up to 2019's Captain Marvel. Some fans are wondering whether some actors from the first film will also show up in the sequel. Now, it looks like we won't be expecting all of them to return since one of them has confirmed their absence in the upcoming film.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
‘Tarzan’ to Swing Again as Sony Picks Up Movie Rights (Exclusive)
Tarzan, the classic pulp hero created by Edgar Rice Buroughs, may be heading to the screen once again. Sony Pictures has picked up the screen rights to the character from Burroughs’ estate, Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc., and is seeking to do a “total reinvention” of the character and intellectual property.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoe Lara, Star of 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,' Dies in Plane Crash at 58Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in JuneAnimation Vets Brenda Chapman, Kevin Lima Ink First-Look Deal With Twentieth Century Fox No writer, filmmaker, or producer are attached as the studio looks for a top-down re-imagining...
BET
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Projected To Earn $65M-$70M During Opening Weekend
According to industry sources, New Line’s DC Dwayne Johnson movie Black Adam is tracking to earn a $65 million to $70 million opening. Deadline reports the film, which opens on Oct. 21, is the first major tentpole since Sony’s Bullet Train in August. That movie just crossed the $100 million mark.
‘Spawn’ Is Getting a New Movie (From New Writers)
Todd McFarlane, the creator of the hit ’90s comic Spawn, has been talking about making a new movie based on his signature character for a long time. Five years ago, Blumhouse had McFarlane slotted to direct a new Spawn himself, based on a script that he wrote. The following summer, Jamie Foxx signed on to play the lead hero in the movie. (The original Spawn’s star, Michael Jai White, has voiced somewhat interesting thoughts about the film.)
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Spawn’ Movie Lands ‘Joker,’ ‘Captain America 4’ Writers
For the past few days, Todd McFarlane has been teasing news regarding Spawn, and it looks like we finally know what it is. The Hollywood Reporter announced on Wednesday that Todd Silver, Malcolm Spellman and rising screenwriter Matthew Mixom have been brought on to pen a new script for the long-gestating Spawn reboot.
Golden Trailer Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Takes Best of Show Honor (Exclusive)
The 2022 Golden Trailer Awards, which honor the best in Hollywood movie and TV/streaming series previews, has given its Best of Show trophy to Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick. Tom Cruise’s Maverick was also awarded for best summer 2022 blockbuster trailer and best action trailer. The Golden Fleece prize, given as recognition for making a bad movie more appealing, went to Warner Bros.’ The Matrix: Resurrections, which also took the best movie action poster prize. More from The Hollywood ReporterEdgar Wright Discusses His New Filmmaking Course and His 'Top Gun: Maverick' ContributionKendrick Lamar Tops BET Hip Hop Awards With Six WinsFeinberg...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - October 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Werewolf By Night’
One of Marvel Studios’ longest-kept “secrets” turns out to be perhaps one of the most triumphant projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, if not the MCU as a whole. Formally announced only last month, Werewolf By Night is Marvel Studios’ first foray into the “Special Presentation” format (in this case, a one-off feature less than an hour long) and without a doubt, this project is, indeed, enormously special. Werewolf By Night shines for several reasons, but its brilliance as a standalone story is the most obvious.
BBC
Donna Langley, the British film executive who wants to send Tom Cruise to space
Donna Langley is a woman with big plans, not least to send Tom Cruise into space. As the chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, she's the first British woman to run a major American film studio. It makes her one of the most powerful people in Hollywood. Not bad for...
Collider
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Adds a ‘Jessica Jones’ Star
Last week, a title and some of the cast were announced for the upcoming installment of the Planet of the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the “Kingdom” has grown by one more. Jessica Jones alum Eka Darville is the latest to join the cast!
