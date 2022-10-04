Read full article on original website
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST. |. She believes she was shortchanged at least...
SignalsAZ
Scottsdale to Dedicate Bell94 Sports Complex and DC Ranch Neighborhood Park
Celebrate the Dedication of the Bell94 Sports Complex Operations Building and DC Ranch Neighborhood Park on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5 – 7 p.m. Events will include music, activities for kids, food trucks and a “Ceremonial First Kick”. Don’t miss the opportunity to see Scottsdale Public Art’s...
fox10phoenix.com
New fry bread restaurant to open in Mesa
A Phoenix area woman is using recipes from her grandother for her new fry bread restaurant that is set to open on Oct. 8. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
AZFamily
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry's
AZFamily
Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.9 Million Premiere Estate in Peoria has An Epic Outdoor Entertainment Space with A World Class Resort Style Pool
The Estate in Peoria, an absolutely beautiful home on 2.5 acres encompassing a world class resort style pool, water features, hot tub and cabana including fireplace is now available for sale. This home located at 7979 W Expedition Way, Peoria, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie L Wong (Phone: 480-688-8808) & Melissa Dierks (Phone: 623-229-0154) at RE/MAX Fine Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Peoria.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
1 Died, 1 Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Peoria (Peoria, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Peoria. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Loop 101 freeway when an 18-year-old driver made a U-turn hitting [..]
AZFamily
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
'Feels like I'm outside camping:' Renter goes months with no hot water
Joelean Lewis says shes had no hot water at her apartment at Santa Fe Springs Apartments for months. She couldn't get anywhere until the Let Joe Know team stepped in.
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
Semi-truck driver hit and killed by oncoming truck while checking load on I-17
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a truck while on the side of Interstate 17 Friday morning. Around 8 a.m. Friday, a semi-truck driver pulled off from the northbound lanes of I-17 north of the Happy Valley Road exit. The driver was securing his load on the right side of the road when a passing pickup truck struck him, Arizona DPS said.
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food And Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events
Fun events abound in metro Phoenix this weekend. It's First Friday, so the monthly crowds are set to take over the downtown and Grand Avenue arts districts, and fall farmers' markets are back for your produce-shopping needs. Cultural festivals take center stage this weekend, as Valley residents and visitors are...
oucampus.org
8055 E. Thomas Road Unit F202
GREAT SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! - Minutes from ASU, Tempe Market Place, and Old Town Scottsdale. This meticulously maintained condo boast of vaulted ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, updated bathroom and ceiling fans throughout! New interior paint throughout and updated fixtures. Close proximity to the swimming pool/spa, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Walking distance to public transit, shopping, and parks.
ABC 15 News
Loop 303 reopened after truck rollover near Lake Pleasant Parkway
PEORIA, AZ — Southbound Loop 303 was shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway for several hours Thursday after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway. The crash occurred early Thursday morning at milepost 133, near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials...
