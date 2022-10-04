Read full article on original website
Mark Tenneson
3d ago
It used to be a community of LEGAL French Canadian immigrants but now it's become a sanctuary city for Somalian 'refugees'.
Jay 78
3d ago
Well they were asking to end violence.. something that anyone who lives in Lewiston can agree is getting bad..
phil chase
2d ago
News center Maine would have been reporting how wonderful and peaceful these people were if it had been B L M marching around.
Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
Maine man, vehicles shot in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning. Officers heard several shots at about 1 a.m. in the area of College and Bartlett streets. Several people called 911 at the same time reporting hearing shots. When officers went to Bartlett Street, they...
Man shot in Lewiston early Friday morning
LEWISTON, Maine — A 36-year-old Lewiston man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after suffering what police said were "apparent gunshot wounds." Officers reported hearing several gun shots in the area of College and Bartlett streets at about 1 a.m. Friday, and police received additional similar reports, Lewiston Police Chief Dave St. Pierre said Friday afternoon.
People experiencing homelessness seeking out shelter, services in Portland due to lack of resources in hometowns
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's director of health and human services said the city is unable to meet the demand for shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Kristen Dow said the city has 300 shelter beds available, but that hundreds of people need the beds on a nightly basis. "We have...
'My father was taken by this beast': Maine firefighter rides bike to raise money, hope
WEST PARIS, Maine — A firefighter from West Paris rode a bike in full turnout gear to help raise money for theMaine Cancer Foundation and provide some hope. Robert Stine stayed on his bike for the entire 12-hour Jibe Cycling Studio Spinathon, even putting on his turnout gear for the last ride.
Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion
The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine — The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and his son-in-law Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque Isle.
Portland police execute search warrant on Grant Street
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department's Special Reaction Team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Grant Street around 12 p.m. on Friday. Police said the apartment was found to be in connection with a criminal investigation, a news release issued by the department said. The Special...
Middle school teachers hold art exhibit after project-based learning seminar
PORTLAND, Maine — Middle school teachers from Windham and Raymond explored project-based learning through a two-day seminar. Today was their second and last day of the course, which took place at the Portland Public Library. “Project-based learning is related to integrated learning where the students learn several subjects and...
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th
With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
Auburn police investigate Whitney Street shooting
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a report of gunshots fired at a building at 72 Whitney St. at about 1:17 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered "multiple shots had been fired at the second floor of the building," according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Maine Things To Do | VFW Comedy Show, NAMIWalks Maine, Swine & Stein Brewfest
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Oct. 4 through Oct. 9. Where: Portland Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859. The Maine Outdoor Film Festival at the Beach at Sugarloaf. Where: Sugarloaf. When: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9. Paula Cole. Where:...
Mainers learn more about life and death planning
FREEPORT, Maine — The aging process can bring up a lot of questions for Mainers across the state. It's well-known Maine has the oldest population in the country, so there's an emphasis on helping older people in Vacationland. Maine Senior Guide began hosting Successful Aging expos about 10 years...
Maine leaders want to defund California aquarium calling for lobster boycott to protect whales
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 7, 2022 — Maine's congressional delegation and Governor Janet Mills on Friday urged federal regulators to come back to Maine for another meeting with lobstermen facing stringent new fishing rules designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Officials from the National Oceanic and...
Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city
WATERVILLE, Maine (BDN) -- Waterville residents who cannot afford the rising costs of disposing of their refuse are filling public trash cans and dumping household waste in parking lots and on sidewalks. Councilors who are frustrated with the limited number of trash cans and overflowing trash want to find solutions....
Two Maine Men Killed as Plane Crashes into Woods Wednesday Afternoon
A small plane went down in the woods near Route 1 in Southern Maine yesterday afternoon around 2 pm. WGME 13 is reporting that a single-engine plane went down near Portland Road and Sam's Road Wednesday. The plane crashed into the woods killing both souls on board. The pilot, 81-year-old...
Maine Mother Arrested Tuesday Afternoon After Attempting to Flee The State With Her Children
In an update to a story that involved a Maine AMBER alert on Tuesday, a Maine mother is in custody two states away after fleeing Maine with her two young children. WMTW News 8, is reporting this morning that officials with Maine's Department of Health And Human Services were on their way to the home of Alexandra Vincent in order to remove her two children from her home.
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
Students are helping Maine businesses, municipalities stay ahead of cyber threats
AUGUSTA, Maine — Cybersecurity attacks continue to rise in Maine, but an effort is underway to better protect businesses and municipalities from these types of threats. Currently, six state partners across the state are working with the Maine Cyber Range. These partners include L.L. Bean, the cities of Bath and Presque Isle, the Greater Augusta Utility District, Kennebec Savings Bank, and Piscataquis County.
