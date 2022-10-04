CHICAGO (CBS) -- Young, Black and successful: Two young curators are changing the narrative and bringing art into the Bronzeville neighborhood. They opened a Black-owned art gallery near 44th and Cottage Grove. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside."He sold this piece earlier today." Fortunehouse Bronzeville, an art gallery and event center is small and modest, but their pieces are bold. "We're trying to create an environment that can be progressive for us Black people and the community overall." As curators and entrepreneurs, 22-year-old Makafui Searcy and 20-year-old Ryel Williams came up with the idea to open a Black-owned...

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO