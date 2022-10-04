Read full article on original website
Terror Trail & Trunk-or-Treat Festival - Oct 21 & 22
The Industry Sheriff's Youth Activities League, in partnership with the City of Industry and the Expo Center, will be hosting the 2nd Annual Terror Trail & Trunk-or-Treat Festival on Oct 21 and 22. What's happening at the Industry Hills Trails? Watch the full report from KCOI's Wanda Winters here: https://youtu.be/6bB_rG0C2PU.
Black Bronzeville curators create Fortunehouse, a gallery space for the community
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Young, Black and successful: Two young curators are changing the narrative and bringing art into the Bronzeville neighborhood. They opened a Black-owned art gallery near 44th and Cottage Grove. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside."He sold this piece earlier today." Fortunehouse Bronzeville, an art gallery and event center is small and modest, but their pieces are bold. "We're trying to create an environment that can be progressive for us Black people and the community overall." As curators and entrepreneurs, 22-year-old Makafui Searcy and 20-year-old Ryel Williams came up with the idea to open a Black-owned...
Creating Sober Spaces at Music Events Is the Aim of a New Initiative for Fans in Recovery
Organization Stand Together Music and nonprofit The Phoenix have launched a new initiative in an effort to create safe spaces at music events for fans in addiction recovery. The initiative, called One Million Strong (1MS), aims to eventually help 1 million people access sober spaces at music events by engaging communities across the country, with the help of musicians, venues, festivals and streaming and ticketing platforms.
1/1 Artist Spotlight: Dustn
ONE37pm's 1/1 Artist Spotlight is a series that focuses on giving love to 1 of 1 NFT Artists. Whether they're from the traditional art world or just got started in art through web3, we want to highlight and help you get to know those who are up and coming. A...
Creative director Jeremy Green making history and building a legacy
Creative director and choreographer Jeremy Green has played an instrumental role in helping stars reach their fullest potential. Working with artists such as Offset, Latto, Lil Baby, and Cardi B, Green also has done theatrical work on Coming 2 America, Trading Places The Musical, Uncle Drew, The BET Awards, and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Green is the founder of the popular training program Behind the Movement, a program that serves up-and-coming entrepreneurs and professional dancers who aspire to have a career in the entertainment industry. He approaches every opportunity with purpose, passion and vision.
The Whalebone Theatre by Joanna Quinn
One blustery night in 1928, a whale washes up on the shores of the English Channel. By law, it belongs to the King, but twelve-year-old orphan Cristabel Seagrave has other plans. She and the rest of the household—her sister, Flossie; her brother, Digby, long-awaited heir to Chilcombe manor; Maudie Kitcat, kitchen maid; Taras, visiting artist—build a theatre from the beast’s skeletal rib cage. Within the Whalebone Theatre, Cristabel can escape her feckless stepparents and brisk governesses, and her imagination comes to life.
