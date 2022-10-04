Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Responds To Right Said Fred After They Called Her 'Arrogant'
Beyoncé is being chastised by another artist who claims she didn't ask permission to use their classic for one of her songs off her Renaissance album. According to a report The Sun published earlier this week, October 4, veteran pop band Right Said Fred referred to Beyoncé as "such an arrogant person" for not asking before she interpolated their 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy" in her song "Alien Superstar." Brothers Richard and Fred Fairbass claimed the historic singer never directly approached them to ask permission the way Drake and Taylor Swift did in the past. In response, Beyoncé's team provided a different version of what actually happened.
Watch: British Teens Film Suspected Big Cat Feasting on Downed Sheep
A pair of teenagers in England could not believe their eyes when they spotted a monstrous-looking big cat munching on a downed sheep. According to a local media report, the remarkable sighting occurred late last month as the two friends, Josh and Ben, were returning home from a camping trip in an area of the British highlands known as the Peak District. While walking past a field, the pair were stunned to see a rather sizeable creature off in the distance. "We were both confused when we first saw it," Josh recalled, "we stood staring at it and questioning what it could be for around five minutes before I decided to start recording" in order to "get a better look" at the mysterious beast.
Pilot ‘draws’ world’s largest portrait of Queen Elizabeth over England
LONDON — Amal Larhlid flew more than 250 miles in her Piper PA-28 to create a flight path in the outline of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Larhlid flew over two hours over England on Thursday to complete the portrait, which will be used to raise money for Hospice UK.
Royal Family Is Dreading Prince Harry's Memoir: It's A 'Time Bomb'
The Royal Family is "hugely nervous" about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, according to a recent from Page Six. Royal biographer Tom Bower, the writer behind Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, told the outlet that the Duke of Sussex's highly-anticipated memoir is a "time bomb." Harry's memoir...
Kenny Chesney "Legitimately" Shocked Kelsea Ballerini last night
Kenny Chesney seriously surprised Kelsea Ballerini last night and everyone who was lucky enough to be there for her show at the Greek Theater in L.A. Great song and it's always fun to see them sing it together. Country Now "reports In a video shared to Ballerini’s Instagram stories, Chesney could be seen on stage with a mic saying, “Hey Los Angeles, I’m Kenny. Good to see you guys!” Ballerini can be seen on the other side of the stage crouched down on the ground with her jaw dropped open. At one point, it appears she mouths out, “what the f**k.” "
EMILY PRESCOTT: Hello, my name is Michael Caine and get my photo out of your window! Hollywood legend sues London estate agent for using his image without permission
Sir Michael Caine is calling in his lawyers after an estate agent used his image and a reference to a classic line in one of his films to advertise its business – without his permission. The actor was not happy to hear that Marsh & Parsons had used his...
Philippines Makes Film Grants Non-Recoupable, New Chair Reveals New Direction for FDCP – Busan ACFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Filmmakers in the Philippines will no longer have to pay back production grants received from Film Philippines, the organization also known as Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), it was revealed at Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market on Saturday. “The Film Philippines incentives and grants are the same, and the benefits that you can get and the percentages of cash rebate that you can get, they’re still the same. The only difference is it’s now non-recoupable funds, meaning that the beneficiary does not need to return any of the funds that they receive,” David Fabros, unit manager, special...
Pat Sajak Calls Out 'Wheel' Contestant For Lying
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981, but in recent months, some fans of the show have been calling for the 75-year-old to retire... or even to be fired. Pat's on-air behavior and comments lately have really gotten the attention of Twitter. The incidents range from slightly...
