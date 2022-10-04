ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

10 most popular Mexican chain restaurants in the United States

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyRYK_0iMA2VHJ00

There are 365 'Taco Days'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mczp_0iMA2VHJ00 (USAT photo)

October 4 is National Taco Day . But let's be honest... When isn't it? Perhaps it's the proximity to Mexico, or maybe just the delicious flavors? Regardless, Mexican food and chains, in particular, have become increasingly popular in the United States over the years. Ever wonder if your favorite is actually the most popular? Check out the top 10 Mexican chains in the United States according to
Restaurant Business based on sales:

10. Torchy's Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2974_0iMA2VHJ00 Torchy's Tacos (USAT photo)

Gross sales: $272 million

9. Taco Cabana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cboom_0iMA2VHJ00 Taco Cabana

Gross sales: $311 million

8. On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCjqf_0iMA2VHJ00 NJ.com

Gross sales: $328 million

7. Taco John's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OjNK_0iMA2VHJ00 Taco John's  (USAT photo)

Gross sales: $373 million

6. Chuy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c44uB_0iMA2VHJ00 cincinnatimagazine.com

Gross sales: $426 million

5. Moe's Southwest Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLc9I_0iMA2VHJ00 (USAT photo)

Gross sales: $749 million

4. Del Taco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tY9v2_0iMA2VHJ00 Del Taco (USAT photo)

Gross sales: $851 million

3. Qdoba Mexican Eats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXBJm_0iMA2VHJ00 AP Photo

Gross sales: $901 million

2. Chipotle Mexican Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMIuS_0iMA2VHJ00 A Chipotle Mexican Grill (USAT photo)

Gross sales: $5.5 billion

1. Taco Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40uB2p_0iMA2VHJ00 (USAT photo)

Gross sales: $11.2 billion

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy