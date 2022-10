10 most popular Mexican chain restaurants in the United States

There are 365 'Taco Days'

(USAT photo)

October 4 is National Taco Day . But let's be honest... When isn't it? Perhaps it's the proximity to Mexico, or maybe just the delicious flavors? Regardless, Mexican food and chains, in particular, have become increasingly popular in the United States over the years. Ever wonder if your favorite is actually the most popular? Check out the top 10 Mexican chains in the United States according to Restaurant Business based on sales:

10. Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos (USAT photo)

9. Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana

8. On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

NJ.com

7. Taco John's

Taco John's (USAT photo)

6. Chuy's

cincinnatimagazine.com

5. Moe's Southwest Grill

(USAT photo)

4. Del Taco

Del Taco (USAT photo)

3. Qdoba Mexican Eats

AP Photo

2. Chipotle Mexican Grill

A Chipotle Mexican Grill (USAT photo)

1. Taco Bell

(USAT photo)

