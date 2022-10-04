10 most popular Mexican chain restaurants in the United States
There are 365 'Taco Days'October 4 is National Taco Day . But let's be honest... When isn't it? Perhaps it's the proximity to Mexico, or maybe just the delicious flavors? Regardless, Mexican food and chains, in particular, have become increasingly popular in the United States over the years. Ever wonder if your favorite is actually the most popular? Check out the top 10 Mexican chains in the United States according to Restaurant Business based on sales:
10. Torchy's TacosGross sales: $272 million
9. Taco CabanaGross sales: $311 million
8. On the Border Mexican Grill & CantinaGross sales: $328 million
7. Taco John'sGross sales: $373 million
6. Chuy'sGross sales: $426 million
5. Moe's Southwest GrillGross sales: $749 million
4. Del TacoGross sales: $851 million
3. Qdoba Mexican EatsGross sales: $901 million
2. Chipotle Mexican GrillGross sales: $5.5 billion
1. Taco BellGross sales: $11.2 billion
