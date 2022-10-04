ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

The Independent

10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space

Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
livingetc.com

How to avoid the biggest entryway decorating mistakes – designers on the lessons they've learned

When designing a warm welcome into your home, the entryway is your first impression, but it's also a key space that often gets overlooked during the design process. First and foremost, this is because it is a high traffic area, yet consider it's also used and seen everyday, and by any guests who come to the house. It is therefore crucial that it is a space that is functional, practical and aesthetically beautiful.
INTERIOR DESIGN
livingetc.com

Can you paint a tiled floor? Tips and advice from experts in-the-know

If you're anything like us, painting your floor tiles is probably a thought that's crossed your mind at least once. Whether you want to elevate your existing bathroom or kitchen tiles or you just fancy injecting a bit of color into your space, painting your tiles seems like a far easier, cheaper and more convenient option than having your floor completely resurfaced.
INTERIOR DESIGN
#Steel Building#Building Construction#Manufacturing Industries#Structural Steel#Construction Maintenance
northernarchitecture.us

Flashing Meshing and Plaster Preparation

This is the most often overlooked aspect of building bale walls. There is a sense of elation once the walls reach their full height and have been tensioned, trimmed, and straightened. However, the preparation for plastering often takes longer than the bale raising itself. Be sure to schedule for this time, and if you are building with volunteers, arrange to have helpers at this stage too. All too often, everybody leaves as soon as the walls are up, but the job is only half-way done.
HOME & GARDEN
Tree Hugger

Modern Live-Work Residence Built With 14,000 Recycled Tiles

We've highlighted over the years the various ways that the building industry could be greener. To do that, designers and builders need to keep embodied carbon emissions (also known as upfront carbon, or the emissions associated with materials and construction processes) top of mind. Before constructing new buildings that are more resource and energy efficient, it also helps to follow the reuse imperative, in other words, preserve and retrofit what is already there, rather than building anew.
ENVIRONMENT
The Windows Club

Best free Home Exterior Design software for Windows 11/10

Are you looking for a good free home exterior design software for Windows 11/10? If so, this article will interest you. Here, we will be listing down the best free home exterior design software that you can use to plan the exterior of a house on your PC. Using these...
COMPUTERS
architizer.com

Inspired by a Spider’s Web, Orange Architects Design The Line

The Line – Because of the high density of the area, opposite Amsterdam Central Station, we decided to design a building with a light identity. The Line is fragile like a Japanese tea house and yet its identity is determined by a concrete grid. A screen of 6-cm-thin balcony slabs and 880 slender concrete columns wrap the main volume like a veil. Behind this ‘orthogonal spider’s web’ residents enjoy views of the IJ waterway just in front of them. Like a cruise ship the building contains outdoor spaces all around.
DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Fresh Paint Takes This Kitchen from Cookie-Cutter to Custom in a $500 Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, if you’re looking to make major change in the kitchen without spending major money or doing any major heavy-lifting, paint is the answer. Painting your cabinets can make appliances and counters and floors look completely new again, as was the case for Shweta Pathak’s (@houseofsuris) kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN

