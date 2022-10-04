This is the most often overlooked aspect of building bale walls. There is a sense of elation once the walls reach their full height and have been tensioned, trimmed, and straightened. However, the preparation for plastering often takes longer than the bale raising itself. Be sure to schedule for this time, and if you are building with volunteers, arrange to have helpers at this stage too. All too often, everybody leaves as soon as the walls are up, but the job is only half-way done.

