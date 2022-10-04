ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

GonzagaNation.net

Let the Kraziness Begin

The college basketball season is growing closer by the day and for many Gonzaga fans the unofficial start to the year comes this weekend with the Kraziness in the Kennel event'  Dan Dickau is joined by Gonzaga Nation writer Cole Formsan for a full preview of what to expect from the ...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Club owners for USL Spokane teams revealed

SPOKANE, Wash. — The ownership group for United Soccer League (USL) Spokane has announced plans to bring a women's professional soccer team to join the already announced men's professional and women's pre-professional clubs in 2024. Ryan and Katie Harnetiaux, with Aequus Sports, LLC, was established as the new ownership...
SPOKANE, WA
GonzagaNation.net

Greg Heister is in on the Kraziness

This Saturday is the Kraziness in the Kennel at the McCarthy Athletic Center which marks the official beginning to the college basketball year.  On the latest podcast Dan Dickau is joined by special guest Greg Heister to talk about what he is excited for about this years squad.  Make sure ...
SPOKANE, WA
theworldisabook.com

Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
#Ncaa Tournament#Pac 12#Sec#Acc#Gonzaga Men S Basketball#Non Conference Schedule#Warner Pacific#Armed Forces Classic#Michigan State
Gonzaga Bulletin

Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane

Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'

The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KXLY

Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

360 Coverage: Emergency Rental Assistance in Spokane

In tonight's 360 Coverage: Sean Owsley talks with Devin Biviano from the city of Spokane about their emergency rent assistance and what it will take to continue the program. For our previous coverage, click here.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?

SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
KREM2

Trees coming to West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Approximately 100 new street trees will be planted in the West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods in Spokane, as part of the SpoCanopy program. The trees will be planted by the Lands Council staff and the City Arborist. The trees will be planted between Oct.11-13, with...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday

PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
