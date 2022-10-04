Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Gonzaga has proved itself as a new-era blue blood, national title or not
LAS VEGAS — Gonzaga has been picked to win the West Coast Conference for the 11th-straight season. The Zags will likely be a preseason top-two team when the Associated Press Top 25 poll is released later this month. And the chance for a No. 1 seed in March Madness is highly likely — again.
‘Their effect on the league has been huge’: What WCC coaches said about BYU’s impending move to Big 12
How WCC coaches and players are reacting to BYU’s departure from the league at the end of this season. Most are sad to see the Cougars go and grateful they were there
Let the Kraziness Begin
The college basketball season is growing closer by the day and for many Gonzaga fans the unofficial start to the year comes this weekend with the Kraziness in the Kennel event' Dan Dickau is joined by Gonzaga Nation writer Cole Formsan for a full preview of what to expect from the ...
Club owners for USL Spokane teams revealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — The ownership group for United Soccer League (USL) Spokane has announced plans to bring a women's professional soccer team to join the already announced men's professional and women's pre-professional clubs in 2024. Ryan and Katie Harnetiaux, with Aequus Sports, LLC, was established as the new ownership...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greg Heister is in on the Kraziness
This Saturday is the Kraziness in the Kennel at the McCarthy Athletic Center which marks the official beginning to the college basketball year. On the latest podcast Dan Dickau is joined by special guest Greg Heister to talk about what he is excited for about this years squad. Make sure ...
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
theworldisabook.com
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzaga Bulletin
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane
Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'
The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
KXLY
Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
360 Coverage: Emergency Rental Assistance in Spokane
In tonight's 360 Coverage: Sean Owsley talks with Devin Biviano from the city of Spokane about their emergency rent assistance and what it will take to continue the program. For our previous coverage, click here.
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
Trees coming to West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Approximately 100 new street trees will be planted in the West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods in Spokane, as part of the SpoCanopy program. The trees will be planted by the Lands Council staff and the City Arborist. The trees will be planted between Oct.11-13, with...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife waives extradition, will return to Washington state
WESTMORELAND, Pennsylvania — A Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife last month after they were both reported missing has waived extradition to Washington as of Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 54-year-old Charles Bergman was wanted for the murder of his wife, Theresa Bergman,...
Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday
PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0