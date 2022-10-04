ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Ohio Woman 'Knowingly' Uses Dog to Attack Child, Charged With Felony Assault and Child Endangerment: Judge

By Inside Edition Staff
insideedition.com
 2 days ago
Comments / 90

Sadie Christenson
2d ago

Horrible woman! She should be charged with attempted murder and banned for life from having a pet. That innocent child is scarred for life from that attack.

KMOM2THREE
1d ago

Give me five minutes with her !!! You had your dog attack an innocent child, it could have killed her. This incident should stay on your permanent record, when you look for future housing, IF you ever get out of jail. What a horrible excuse of a human being. I hope you are punished accordingly.

Cynthia Loyd
2d ago

If I was the mother of that child, that evil woman had better hope she doesn't get out of prison and I find out where she lives.

