Neighbors in Need: How to help Floridians who lost it all after Hurricane Ian

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have seen the images of devastating damage and flooding across Florida caused by Hurricane Ian and have felt compelled to help, here’s your chance.

Cox Media Group, Channel 9′s parent company, has partnered with the American Red Cross to launch the Neighbors in Need initiative across the company’s television and radio stations in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville and Atlanta.

The initiative seeks monetary donations to help the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

What’s needed most right now is not goods or items but money.

Donate to the effort now by clicking here or scanning the QR code below.

You can also text IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

All contributions will be directed to the American Red Cross, which is assisting with response activities across the southeast.

