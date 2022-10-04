Hundreds of Orange County families being evicted after Hurricane Ian damages complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are now 200 Orange County families looking for new homes after being handed eviction notices at a flooded apartment complex.

The entire first level of one apartment complex in the county is flooded, with many families losing their cars. Now, everyone on the first floor is being told to get out.

However, the residents said they’re not being given consistent information.

Some said they’ll get their deposits back, and a few mentioned an offer of being put up in a hotel. But there is nowhere for them to go otherwise.

The county doesn’t have a shelter nearby, and tenants said the leasing company isn’t offering up any of their other units.

