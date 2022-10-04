ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Hundreds of Orange County families being evicted after Hurricane Ian damages complex

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VAlN_0iMA1EPZ00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are now 200 Orange County families looking for new homes after being handed eviction notices at a flooded apartment complex.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The entire first level of one apartment complex in the county is flooded, with many families losing their cars. Now, everyone on the first floor is being told to get out.

However, the residents said they’re not being given consistent information.

Some said they’ll get their deposits back, and a few mentioned an offer of being put up in a hotel. But there is nowhere for them to go otherwise.

The county doesn’t have a shelter nearby, and tenants said the leasing company isn’t offering up any of their other units.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Elderly woman dies after hit by pickup at shopping plaza in The Villages

An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a pickup at a shopping plaza in The Villages. The 76-year-old Wildwood woman was walking shortly before noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at Lake Deaton Plaza when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

14-year-old killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old died in a crash in Volusia County Thursday night. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Spring Garden Avenue near West International Speedway Boulevard, not far from the Glenwood Springs Community Park. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WESH

﻿Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County reopening rental assistance program: When you can apply

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County will reopen its Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help residents who are still struggling financially during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The income-based program is designed to assist Orange County residents by providing assistance to households who are experiencing financial hardship during or...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
129K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy