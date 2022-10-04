ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
CBS San Francisco

Wheelchair-bound man arrested in Oakland shooting claims self defense

OAKLAND - A wheelchair-bound suspect was arrested Wednesday for killing another person in Oakland on Monday, police said Friday.Kahalil Attiba, 30, of Oakland, was arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of killing 60-year-old Louis Truehill of Oakland in the city's 100th slaying of the year.Attiba allegedly has been previously convicted of at least one felony, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, which on Thursday filed charges against Attiba for allegedly killing Truehill.Court documents allege that Truehill and Attiba had an argument over money one of them owed for drugs. Attiba told police he shot Truehill in self-defense, according to court documents.Truehill was shot in West Oakland in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park, police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Monday, according to police.Attiba allegedly shot the lower part of Truehill's body before Truehill tried to take the gun from Attiba, who fired more rounds, court documents said.Witnesses told police officers that Attiba allegedly shot Truehill, according to court documents.According to county jail records, a court date has not yet been set for Attiba. 
RadarOnline

Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area

Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
KRON4 News

Oakland police make arrest in 2022’s hundredth homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has made an arrest in its hundredth homicide of the year, according to a press release. As KRON4 previously reported, a shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to […]
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest woman suspected of 4 kidnapping attempts

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.
CBS San Francisco

Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in series of attempted East Bay kidnappings arrested

BERKELEY - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August.Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, Walker twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue and attempted to shake his hand.About a half hour later, Walker allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue. Police said at 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 14, Walker allegedly approached a 15-year-old boy in the area of Allston Way and Grant Street and attempted to entice him toward her vehicle.Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, Walker allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy riding his scooter in the area of Sacramento and Addison streets.Berkeley police said they identified Walker from an alert witness and obtained an arrest warrant last Friday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and three counts of annoying/molesting a child. 
californiaexaminer.net

Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say

On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in robbery, stabbing in Antioch arrested after standoff

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch have arrested a suspect in a stabbing and robbery following a standoff with officers on Tuesday.Around 10:50 a.m., officers were notified that a man was robbed and stabbed and that the suspect had fled the scene. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering a knife wound to the chest.Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.Witnesses were able to locate the suspect across the street. Officers then pursued him into the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road.Police said...
KRON4 News

Man dies after possible shooting, Hayward’s 10th homicide of 2022

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a possible shooting Wednesday night, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. near the 300 block of W. A St. where officers found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car. First responders provided aid to […]
thesfnews.com

Geary Street Homicide Suspects Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for their role in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Geary Street on September 18. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:10 pm, officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 900 block of Geary Street on a report of a person possibly suffering from a stab wound.
KRON4 News

Lafayette man charged with holding family hostage at gunpoint

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lafayette man faces 12 felony counts for allegedly holding a family at gunpoint, according to a press release on Thursday from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the victims were held hostage for more than five hours. Kenneth David Mcisaac, 31, pulled a gun on a […]
KRON4 News

Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
KTVU FOX 2

Man, 60, shot dead in Oakland while confronting catalytic-converter thieves

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday while confronting catalytic-converter thieves outside his home in Oakland's Glenview neighborhood. Family members identified the victim as Arturo Coronado, 60. "You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" asked Coronado's daughter Amalya Love through tears.
