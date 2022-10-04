Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Sister of Oakland homicide victim tied to Stockton serial killings speaks out
OAKLAND, Calif. - Juan Miguel Vazquez Serrano, shot and killed in East Oakland last year, is the first known victim of an apparent serial killer who's on the loose after fatally shooting five other people in Stockton in recent months. "Whoever did it doesn't know how painful this is and...
4 suspects arrested in connection to fight on BART, carjacking of elderly couple in East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a Sept. 28 carjacking of an elderly couple at the Antioch BART station, the BART Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said the same suspects were involved in a fight Thursday on an Antioch-bound train at the Walnut Creek […]
Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man faces murder charge in botched robbery of Oakland Brinks armored truck
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested a man this week in connection with an attempted robbery of an armored Brinks truck last month. The incident from Sept. 23, at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard, left one person dead and two people injured. Trevon Johnson, 27, of Vallejo, has been charged...
Wheelchair-bound man arrested in Oakland shooting claims self defense
OAKLAND - A wheelchair-bound suspect was arrested Wednesday for killing another person in Oakland on Monday, police said Friday.Kahalil Attiba, 30, of Oakland, was arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of killing 60-year-old Louis Truehill of Oakland in the city's 100th slaying of the year.Attiba allegedly has been previously convicted of at least one felony, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, which on Thursday filed charges against Attiba for allegedly killing Truehill.Court documents allege that Truehill and Attiba had an argument over money one of them owed for drugs. Attiba told police he shot Truehill in self-defense, according to court documents.Truehill was shot in West Oakland in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park, police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Monday, according to police.Attiba allegedly shot the lower part of Truehill's body before Truehill tried to take the gun from Attiba, who fired more rounds, court documents said.Witnesses told police officers that Attiba allegedly shot Truehill, according to court documents.According to county jail records, a court date has not yet been set for Attiba.
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley man shot at by catalytic converter thief after trying to stop him
BERKELEY, Calif. - A Berkeley man said he wasn't thinking about the 60-year-old Oakland general contractor who was killed this week when he confronted catalytic converter from his Glenview neighborhood when a similar theft happened to him. The man, who asked to be identified only as Joe, said he saw...
Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area
Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
Oakland police make arrest in 2022’s hundredth homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has made an arrest in its hundredth homicide of the year, according to a press release. As KRON4 previously reported, a shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest woman suspected of 4 kidnapping attempts
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.
Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley man interrupts catalytic converter thieves by throwing objects, gets shot at
A Berkeley man says he's lucky he wasn't hurt when he interrupted an attempted catalytic converter theft. He threw rocks and a propane tank at the thieves, but they retaliated with gunfire. The suspects didn't get the goods, but they got away.
Suspect in series of attempted East Bay kidnappings arrested
BERKELEY - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August.Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, Walker twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue and attempted to shake his hand.About a half hour later, Walker allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue. Police said at 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 14, Walker allegedly approached a 15-year-old boy in the area of Allston Way and Grant Street and attempted to entice him toward her vehicle.Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, Walker allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy riding his scooter in the area of Sacramento and Addison streets.Berkeley police said they identified Walker from an alert witness and obtained an arrest warrant last Friday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and three counts of annoying/molesting a child.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say
On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
Suspect in robbery, stabbing in Antioch arrested after standoff
ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch have arrested a suspect in a stabbing and robbery following a standoff with officers on Tuesday.Around 10:50 a.m., officers were notified that a man was robbed and stabbed and that the suspect had fled the scene. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering a knife wound to the chest.Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.Witnesses were able to locate the suspect across the street. Officers then pursued him into the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road.Police said...
Man dies after possible shooting, Hayward’s 10th homicide of 2022
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a possible shooting Wednesday night, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. near the 300 block of W. A St. where officers found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car. First responders provided aid to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man dies in San Jose after truck driver slams into parked car, tree
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man has died in a freak accident when he was struck by a parked car that was pushed into a tree after being initially hit by the driver of a Dodge pickup in San Jose, police said. He became the 53rd traffic death and 27th...
thesfnews.com
Geary Street Homicide Suspects Arrested
SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for their role in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Geary Street on September 18. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:10 pm, officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 900 block of Geary Street on a report of a person possibly suffering from a stab wound.
Lafayette man charged with holding family hostage at gunpoint
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lafayette man faces 12 felony counts for allegedly holding a family at gunpoint, according to a press release on Thursday from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the victims were held hostage for more than five hours. Kenneth David Mcisaac, 31, pulled a gun on a […]
Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man, 60, shot dead in Oakland while confronting catalytic-converter thieves
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday while confronting catalytic-converter thieves outside his home in Oakland's Glenview neighborhood. Family members identified the victim as Arturo Coronado, 60. "You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" asked Coronado's daughter Amalya Love through tears.
