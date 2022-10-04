ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NBC Los Angeles

Cramer's Lightning Round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sirius XM Holdings Inc: "I am neutral to this stock after being a big supporter for a very long time." Desktop Metal Inc:...
NBC Los Angeles

Cramer's Lightning Round: GXO Logistics Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Axsome Therapeutics Inc: "They're trying to cure pain. ... We know who didn't do it well, and we're not even going to mention it."
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 15.7% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
NBC Los Angeles

European Stocks Close Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed lower on Thursday following another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 0.5%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. All major bourses...
NBC Los Angeles

AMD Warns of Third-Quarter Revenue Shortfall on Weaker PC Demand, Supply Chain Issues

AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well below its initial guidance. The semiconductor company also said its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to come in around 50%, while it had previously expected gross margin to be closer to 54%. AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well...
NBC Los Angeles

Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
