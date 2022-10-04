Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lightning Round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sirius XM Holdings Inc: "I am neutral to this stock after being a big supporter for a very long time." Desktop Metal Inc:...
Cramer's Lightning Round: GXO Logistics Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Axsome Therapeutics Inc: "They're trying to cure pain. ... We know who didn't do it well, and we're not even going to mention it."
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AMD, Levi Strauss, DraftKings and More
Here are the companies that are making headlines before the bell:. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – AMD slid 5.3% in the premarket after cutting its sales forecast. The chipmaker said it is being hit by a larger than expected slump in the personal computer market. Levi Strauss (LEVI) –...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 15.7% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
Bitcoin Falls After the Jobs Report, But Crypto Prices Are Showing Relative Stability
The crypto market fell with stocks after the highly anticipated jobs report showed the labor market is still tight and could keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise rates aggressively. The price of bitcoin fell 3.3% to $19,380.74, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell 2.7% to $1,322.40. On Friday...
European Stocks Close Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed lower on Thursday following another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 0.5%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. All major bourses...
AMD Warns of Third-Quarter Revenue Shortfall on Weaker PC Demand, Supply Chain Issues
AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well below its initial guidance. The semiconductor company also said its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to come in around 50%, while it had previously expected gross margin to be closer to 54%. AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well...
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
Silicon Valley VC Has Been Investing in Climate Tech for a Decade — Here's What He's Into Now
Zachary Bogue co-founded the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC in 2011 and since then, he and his co-founder Matt Ocko have invested in scores of companies that have gone public or been acquired. DCVC invests in climate to make money, not out of a social manifesto. Areas of climate...
