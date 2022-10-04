Florida Teen Drove Stolen Maserati 123 MPH Prior To Deadly Crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday Pinellas County Sheriff Gualtieri held a press conference to discuss updates and provide additional information, videos, and photos on the fatal crash that involved 3 juveniles and a stolen vehicle.

Gualtieri provided helicopter footage and dash cam video which depicted the timeline of events that occurred.

The driver, Keondrick Lang, was driving 123 miles per hour just 5 seconds before the crash occurred.

Additionally, a firearm, a black ski mask, and a glove were recovered at the scene and in the possession of the suspects.

Helicopter and dashcam footage can be seen below:

On October 2, 2022 at approximately 3:20 a.m., deputies responded to the area of 2998 58th Avenue North in unincorporated St.

Petersburg in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies responded to the area to locate the suspect. Deputies took one subject into custody.

According to deputies, as the flight unit was still in the area, three more unrelated suspects were seen by the helicopter attempting to break into vehicles. The Flight Unit maintained visual on the suspects and witnessed them approach a 2016 Silver Maserati that was parked in a driveway near 62nd Avenue North and 28th Street North.

Deputies say one of the suspects, later identified as 15-year-old Keondrick Lang, used his t-shirt to open the vehicle door of the Maserati, which was unlocked and the keys were inside. The other two suspects, later identified as 16-year-old Malachi Daniels and 15-year-old Mario Bonilla, also got into the vehicle and headed eastbound on 62nd Street North with no headlights on.

Patrol deputies on the ground attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle accelerated and reached a speed of over 80 miles per hour. Deputies did not pursue the vehicle. Lang lost control of the vehicle in the area of

1024 62nd Avenue North, drove over a curb, hit the business sign and the vehicle flipped. Responding deputies immediately rendered aid to the suspects.

Bonilla was pronounced deceased at the scene, Daniels was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and Lang was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

