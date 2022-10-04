Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Ammons Family Athletic Center & Meares Stadium was constructed in 1965 and most recently upgraded in 2020, when new turf and new lights were installed. Prior to that in 2007, a new press box, permanent visitors stands, and updated main stands were introduced. Meares Stadium is named after Carl Whittier Meares, an alumnus, trustee, and benefactor at Mars Hill, as well as a legislator and businessperson in the local community. The stadium currently seats 5,000 and the Mars Hill Lions currently compete in the South Atlantic Conference of the NCAA’s Division II football program.

MARS HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO