Read full article on original website
Related
my40.tv
Asheville High implements new, more restrictive protocol for home football games
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School is notifying fans about a new policy now in effect for all home football games going forward, beginning with Friday, Oct. 7. In a tweet Friday morning before 11 a.m., Asheville High Athletics said fans from both home and visitors sides for games played at Asheville High will now have to remain on the side of the stadium from which they enter.
my40.tv
This weekend's WNC Parade of Homes to feature 32 Asheville-area homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you want to see some of the best homes in Western North Carolina, you will have the chance this weekend. The Western North Carolina Parade of Homes is set for Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16. The event is a chance for builders to show off their best work in the area.
my40.tv
Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area
BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
my40.tv
2 proposed south Buncombe developments to go before county officials Oct. 12
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two developments proposed for the southern part of Buncombe County would add almost 400 apartments and townhouses. One of the complexes would go along Sheehan Road and would include 260 apartments, two dog parks, a clubhouse and a pool. The other development proposes 120 townhomes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stadiumjourney.com
Meares Stadium – Mars Hill Lions
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Ammons Family Athletic Center & Meares Stadium was constructed in 1965 and most recently upgraded in 2020, when new turf and new lights were installed. Prior to that in 2007, a new press box, permanent visitors stands, and updated main stands were introduced. Meares Stadium is named after Carl Whittier Meares, an alumnus, trustee, and benefactor at Mars Hill, as well as a legislator and businessperson in the local community. The stadium currently seats 5,000 and the Mars Hill Lions currently compete in the South Atlantic Conference of the NCAA’s Division II football program.
unc.edu
‘Where I’m meant to be’
A native of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Alex Acosta ’24 had two main goals after high school: 1) Get a good education, and 2) Don’t go into debt for that education. The third of four children, Acosta had his heart set on Carolina after his oldest brother, Luis ’17, attended UNC.
my40.tv
Haywood County Fair kicks off 4-day run at Smoky Mountain Event Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Fair, rescheduled from the summer, is kicking off its 4-day run Thursday, Oct. 6!. Held at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, the fair will run through Sunday, Oct. 9. It was rescheduled from its original August dates due to the heat at that time of year.
my40.tv
Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Coat giveaway to begin Oct. 18 at Eblen Charities in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 1,000 coats and winter items were collected during this year's Spring Clean Coat Drive, and those garments will be distributed later this month. Eblen Charities Coat Distribution is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday,...
my40.tv
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
my40.tv
'If it wasn't for the testing, I'd be dead,' NC firefighters struggle with workers' comp
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For two decades, North Carolina firefighters have been denied occupational cancer benefits. Essentially, they have to die before their families get financial help with medical bills. That changed with a pilot cancer benefits program that began in 2022, but still some claims are denied. Attorneys...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville man faces charges, including 'secret peeping,' deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Hendersonville man was arrested this week and charged with "secret peeping" and a sex charge involving a minor, deputies said Friday. Johnny E. Duncan, Jr., with the Hendersonville County Sheriff's Office, said Richard Lee Johnson, 56, of Hendersonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with secret peeping and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
WLOS.com
Study to look at impacts of floating solar panels at North Fork Reservoir, Lake Julian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Solar panels floating in two local bodies of water could become a reality in the future. The city of Asheville and Buncombe County are considering the solar energy systems at the North Fork Reservoir and at Lake Julian. The feasibility studies will look at the...
my40.tv
Hundreds of boxes of nonperishable items from WNC to go to Florida hurricane victims
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 600 boxes of nonperishable items from Western North Carolina will soon be on the way to Naples, Florida. Volunteers from Hearts with Hands met Thursday evening to assemble “boxes of hope” to send to the Sunshine State after Hurricane Ian caused major damage.
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
Swinney comments on lawsuit against Clemson players stemming from 2021 incident
A civil lawsuit against a pair of Clemson football players stemming from an incident last summer was filed Wednesday, prompting a response from head coach Dabo Swinney while meeting with the media following (...)
my40.tv
Community donations, grant to fund expansion of Transylvania County homeless shelter
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County’s only full-time homeless shelter is planning an expansion. The Haven of Transylvania County expansion will be funded by a grant and community donations. “People stay here six months, sometimes longer than that, however long it takes to get them housed,” executive director...
Comments / 0