El Paso, TX

With city confirming two West Nile deaths, how can you avoid becoming a statistic

By Brie Lockhart
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Two men in their 60s and 70s have died due to the West Nile virus. Both had underlying health conditions and resided in the 79936 and 79907 zip codes.

According to Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city-county health authority, the most vulnerable to the virus are those who are over the age of 60 and with pre-existing health conditions.

“It’s unfortunate that we give this news on the two deaths becuase there’s two family members, and there’s two families that have been shattered.”

Dr. Hector Ocaranza

According to the CDC, there have been a total of 420 cases in the U.S. as of Sept. 20. Of those, Ocaranza says there have been six cases in El Paso, not including the two deaths .

According to the city health officials, symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands.

Ocaranza tells KTSM, eight out of 10 people will not experience any symptoms at all, but in about 10 to 20 percent of cases, they get what is called the West Nile Fever. He says less than 1 percent can develop severe West Nile which attacks the central nervous system and can lead to death.

The best way to prevent the virus from happening to you is to practice the four D’s which are to use Deet, dress appropriately, avoid going out at dusk and dawn, and drain standing water.

You can find more information by clicking on this link. EPHealth.com

