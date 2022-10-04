ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum torches IU defense with brilliant cut for huge gain

Blake Corum and Michigan are off and running against Indiana. After getting the ball off the opening kickoff, the Wolverines did not spend much time before finding the end zone. Michigan covered 77 yards in just over 2 minutes with Corum providing most of the fireworks on the drive. In...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cornelius Johnson caps 98-yard drive for Michigan with brilliant catch-and-run TD

Michigan is in a tight race against Indiana on Saturday. The Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied 10-all. The Wolverines had a slow start against Indiana, struggling with third-down conversions and having a field goal blocked. On the other side of the ball, the defense also struggled, giving up big chunks of yardage and 4 third-down conversions to the Hoosiers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Big Noon Kickoff reveals B1G East location for broadcast in Week 7

Big Noon Kickoff was in Bloomington in Week 6 for the much-anticipated Michigan-Indiana matchup. In Week 7, the crew will be on the scene of a Michigan game again, this time in Ann Arbor for the Penn State-Michigan game. Penn State is on a bye week in Week 6, so...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
State
Indiana State
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Hart to receive game ball from Michigan's win over Indiana

Mike Hart had to be taken to Michigan’s locker room on a stretcher after a medical incident in the 1st quarter. The incident had Michigan players shocked and emotional on the sidelines. At halftime, Coach Harbaugh said that he told his team “to play for Mike.” The team certainly found their stride in the 2nd half and ended up securing a 31-10 victory over the Hoosiers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Michigan Wolverines#U M#Hoosiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops threads for Big Noon Saturday game with Indiana

Michigan will be taking on Indiana Saturday. The team announced the uniforms that they’ll be wearing for the game. Michigan will be going with white jerseys and maize pants. The Wolverines are one of the only remaining undefeated teams in the B1G. Ohio State and Penn State are the only other teams who have not lost through Week 5.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Indiana: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Indiana comes into focus for Week 6, with the Wolverines looking to keep an undefeated season alive. The game in Bloomington is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff will be in town. Michigan vs. Indiana preview. The matchup between the Wolverines...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show at Indiana revealed

The FOX Big Noon Kickoff show has revealed its set location at Indiana for Saturday. The show will film at Miller Plaza at the south end zone at 9 a.m. ET, they announced on Twitter on Friday. The show will officially start at 10 a.m., but festivities will begin at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy