Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum torches IU defense with brilliant cut for huge gain
Blake Corum and Michigan are off and running against Indiana. After getting the ball off the opening kickoff, the Wolverines did not spend much time before finding the end zone. Michigan covered 77 yards in just over 2 minutes with Corum providing most of the fireworks on the drive. In...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football will be without 4 players for huge B1G matchup with Michigan, per report
Indiana football will be without multiple key players in its matchup with No. 4 Michigan. The last time that this was in Bloomington in 2020, the Hoosiers stunned the Wolverines. The Hoosiers leading tackler, linebacker Cam Jones, won’t suit up. Their second leading receiver, D.J. Matthews Jr., will be out...
saturdaytradition.com
Cornelius Johnson caps 98-yard drive for Michigan with brilliant catch-and-run TD
Michigan is in a tight race against Indiana on Saturday. The Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied 10-all. The Wolverines had a slow start against Indiana, struggling with third-down conversions and having a field goal blocked. On the other side of the ball, the defense also struggled, giving up big chunks of yardage and 4 third-down conversions to the Hoosiers.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Noon Kickoff reveals B1G East location for broadcast in Week 7
Big Noon Kickoff was in Bloomington in Week 6 for the much-anticipated Michigan-Indiana matchup. In Week 7, the crew will be on the scene of a Michigan game again, this time in Ann Arbor for the Penn State-Michigan game. Penn State is on a bye week in Week 6, so...
saturdaytradition.com
Key Michigan State DB reportedly dressed for game vs. OSU after significant injury absence
Xavier Henderson is in uniform and could be active today for Michigan State’s matchup with Ohio State. The senior defensive back, who was a captain for the Spartans in all 13 games in 2021, has been out since suffering a leg injury in Week 1 against Western Michigan. This...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart to receive game ball from Michigan's win over Indiana
Mike Hart had to be taken to Michigan’s locker room on a stretcher after a medical incident in the 1st quarter. The incident had Michigan players shocked and emotional on the sidelines. At halftime, Coach Harbaugh said that he told his team “to play for Mike.” The team certainly found their stride in the 2nd half and ended up securing a 31-10 victory over the Hoosiers.
saturdaytradition.com
Gus Johnson has brilliant theme for Michigan during 'trap game' vs. Indiana
Michigan has no reason to fear Indiana, but a B1G matchup should never be taken lightly. The Wolverines entered the game against the Hoosiers as a 23.5-point favorite. Indiana has lost two straight after beginning the season 3-0, and it should put up much of a fight, especially with a few key players out.
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Henderson breaks a tackle, punches in early Indiana TD vs. Michigan
Indiana has struck a blow to Michigan as senior running back Josh Henderson takes a pass from Connor Bazelak for the score. Henderson caught the pass and immediately ran into a Michigan defender, but he broke free with a spin to find the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Schoonmaker flies into end zone as Michigan builds 4th-qaurter lead over Indiana
Luke Schoonmaker just gave Michigan a much-needed insurance TD. With Michigan leading 17-10 through 3 quarters, Michigan was needing a score to feel secure in their lead. QB JJ McCarthy capped off a 44-yard drive by finding tight end Luke Schoonmaker for a 9-yard TD with 9 minutes left in regulation.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State will have 11 players out for B1G East meeting with Michigan State, 1 game time decision, per report
Ohio State will reportedly be without multiple contributors for Saturday’s 4 p.m. EST kickoff against Michigan State. Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com updated the status of the injured players here. Running back Miyan Williams is the biggest addition to the injury report. The redshirt sophomore was seen with a brace...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy throws first interception of 2022 as Indiana snuffs out dangerous drive by Michigan
Indiana was locked in a head-to-head battle with Michigan on Saturday, taking the lead early in the game. The Hoosiers were keeping it close in Bloomington, even though the Wolverines entered the game against the Hoosiers as a 23.5-point favorite. The Wolverines had a slow offensive start against a stout...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Penn State and Michigan never met on the football field before the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993, so this is a young rivalry by this conference’s standards. The Wolverines have had the better of it, winning 15 of 25 meetings through 2021. Only 11 games in...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for OSU game with 'man in the arena' hype video
Michigan State has released its hype video for Week 6 as the Spartans host No. 3 Ohio State, which also includes the uniform combination. The players will wear green helmets and green jerseys with white pants for the matchup. Michigan State is currently on a 3-game losing streak after starting...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops threads for Big Noon Saturday game with Indiana
Michigan will be taking on Indiana Saturday. The team announced the uniforms that they’ll be wearing for the game. Michigan will be going with white jerseys and maize pants. The Wolverines are one of the only remaining undefeated teams in the B1G. Ohio State and Penn State are the only other teams who have not lost through Week 5.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Indiana game are getting blasted for weak showing in Bloomington
It seems that neither side of the Michigan-Indiana matchup is happy with the officiating thus far. For example, Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell was penalized for a fairly innocuous gesture. The gesture by Harrell is fairly common in all levels of football in 2022. Twitter was full of reactions from both...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is a 'terrible matchup' for Michigan State
Joel Klatt likes Ohio State plus the points against Michigan State on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans have struggled, but it’s deeper than that for Klatt. He doesn’t believe the Spartans can stop what he describes as the best offense in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Indiana: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Indiana comes into focus for Week 6, with the Wolverines looking to keep an undefeated season alive. The game in Bloomington is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff will be in town. Michigan vs. Indiana preview. The matchup between the Wolverines...
MLive.com
Michigan, Michigan State represented on All-Big Ten preseason basketball team
Michigan and Michigan State are represented on the All-Big Ten preseason men’s basketball team. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was a unanimous selection by a select media panel, while Michigan State’s Malik Hall was also part of the 11-man squad. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was the conference’s preseason Player of...
saturdaytradition.com
Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show at Indiana revealed
The FOX Big Noon Kickoff show has revealed its set location at Indiana for Saturday. The show will film at Miller Plaza at the south end zone at 9 a.m. ET, they announced on Twitter on Friday. The show will officially start at 10 a.m., but festivities will begin at...
