What the papers sayErling Haaland is the highest paid player in the Premier League, according to a report in the Mail. The 22-year-old striker has taken the league by storm since joining Manchester City in the summer and is reportedly on a basic salary similar to other top players. But the paper reports his bonus clauses see his weekly wage surge beyond £850,000.The Mirror reports on speculation that Manchester United will bid for Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is also said to be a target for Real Madrid and Liverpool, but former United player Rio Ferdinand has urged...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 45 MINUTES AGO