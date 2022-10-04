ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Allan Mcgregor
Ajax 1-6 Napoli: Italian side come from behind to thrash Dutch giants

Napoli came from behind to demolish Ajax in the Champions League and continue their sensational start to the season. Mohammed Kudus gave the Dutch side an early lead but Giacomo Raspadori headed in an equaliser, Giovanni di Lorenzo put Napoli ahead and Piotr Zielinski made it 3-1 just before the break.
Football rumours: Erling Haaland tops Premier League pay grade

What the papers sayErling Haaland is the highest paid player in the Premier League, according to a report in the Mail. The 22-year-old striker has taken the league by storm since joining Manchester City in the summer and is reportedly on a basic salary similar to other top players. But the paper reports his bonus clauses see his weekly wage surge beyond £850,000.The Mirror reports on speculation that Manchester United will bid for Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is also said to be a target for Real Madrid and Liverpool, but former United player Rio Ferdinand has urged...
Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?

Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo can leave Manchester United in January

As the United States was preparing for its game Friday against England at Wembley Stadium, players were trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer. “We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry,” said defender...
Bruno Lage says he is 'honoured' to have been Wolves boss... and hints his dismissal was down to bad luck with injuries as he insists their fortunes will 'surely improve' when strikers return

Former Wolves manager Bruno Lage has issued a statement on social media following his sacking from the club earlier this week. The 46-year-old was relieved of his duties after the club's poor start to the season saw them drop into the Premier League's relegation with six points having only won one game in their first eight games.
UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Erling Haaland keeps Manchester City top; Barcelona and Tottenham drop

In no time at all the Champions League group stage has reached its halfway mark with five teams -- Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and, remarkably, Club Brugge -- holding maximum points to their names. No team is eliminated yet nor has anyone guaranteed their place in the round of 16 but the picture is already looking clear. Here is who we view as the runners and riders to win it all in Istanbul in June:
