Mo Salah Closes In On UCL Record By Scoring Landmark Liverpool Goal In Win Over Rangers
Salah scored his 35th Champions League goal for Liverpool in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield.
Bayer Leverkusen announce Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso as new boss as Spaniard takes first senior manager role
LIVERPOOL legend Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new manager of Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga outfit announced on Wednesday they had parted ways with head coach Gerardo Seoane. And Alonso, who had been in charge of Real Sociedad's B team up to now, will succeed the Swiss manager at...
Fans all say same thing as Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in stands to watch Liverpool host Rangers in Champions League
FANS were saying the same thing after Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the stands at Anfield. The legendary former Manchester United manager was spotted taking his seat in the directors’ box seconds before Liverpool’s Champions League showdown with Rangers. Fergie, of course, grew up in Glasgow and...
Michael Owen's Shocking Truth After Leaving Real Madrid For Newcastle Instead Of Liverpool
Michael Owen has revealed the shocking truth behind the transfer from Real Madrid to Newcastle United instead of a return to Liverpool.
BBC
Ajax 1-6 Napoli: Italian side come from behind to thrash Dutch giants
Napoli came from behind to demolish Ajax in the Champions League and continue their sensational start to the season. Mohammed Kudus gave the Dutch side an early lead but Giacomo Raspadori headed in an equaliser, Giovanni di Lorenzo put Napoli ahead and Piotr Zielinski made it 3-1 just before the break.
Four Manchester United Players Absent From Training
Four Manchester United players are not at Carrington for training today ahead of Thursdays UEFA Europa League tie.
Erik Ten Hag Has Reportedly Named Four Manchester United Players To Run His Dressing Room
Manchester United is looking to recover from such a step back. Besides fixing their game on the pitch, they are also finding ways to improve inside out.
Football rumours: Erling Haaland tops Premier League pay grade
What the papers sayErling Haaland is the highest paid player in the Premier League, according to a report in the Mail. The 22-year-old striker has taken the league by storm since joining Manchester City in the summer and is reportedly on a basic salary similar to other top players. But the paper reports his bonus clauses see his weekly wage surge beyond £850,000.The Mirror reports on speculation that Manchester United will bid for Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is also said to be a target for Real Madrid and Liverpool, but former United player Rio Ferdinand has urged...
Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?
Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
BBC
Scottish gossip: Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Jurgen Klopp, Liel Abada, Tom Lawrence
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst may switch to a 3-5-2 formation, with 18-year-old Leon King alongside Ben Davies and Connor Goldson, for the Champions League group game at Liverpool. (The Scotsman) Injured Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, a former Celtic youth player, is urging his deputy Kostas Tsimikas to ensure the...
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo can leave Manchester United in January
As the United States was preparing for its game Friday against England at Wembley Stadium, players were trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer. “We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry,” said defender...
BBC
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Musiala, Bellingham, Rice, Rashford, Benitez
Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the club's poor start to the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a potential candidate to replace Hasenhuttl at St Mary's. (Mail) Forest face competition from Leicester City to land Rafael Benitez as their new manager,...
'Right Time To Play Liverpool' - Ex-Arsenal Player Makes Bold Prediction
Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has made a bold prediction ahead of Liverpool’s clash with the Gunners at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.
Olivier Giroud 'very proud' to make Chelsea return with Milan
Olivier Giroud has told his AC Milan teammates how proud he is to return to Stamford Bridge and face his former Chelsea teammates.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Taremi, Silva, Calhanoglu, Haaland, Bellingham
Galatasaray want to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United in January. (Fotomac - in Turkish) Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says the Bundesliga giants considered a move for Ronaldo in the summer. (Bild, via Mail) Wolves are expected to hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend,...
WATCH: Reece James Scores A Third Against AC Milan
Reece James has made it 3-0 to Chelsea against AC Milan.
Yardbarker
Watch: Neil Lennon happy with his Omonia players after losing to Manchester United
Omonia Nicosia took a first-half lead against Manchester United but were ultimately beaten by a Manchester United side that found a bit of groove after the break. It would be fair to see the underdogs, managed by former Celtic man Neil Lennon, gave United a scare after scoring the first goal on a counter-attack.
Bruno Lage says he is 'honoured' to have been Wolves boss... and hints his dismissal was down to bad luck with injuries as he insists their fortunes will 'surely improve' when strikers return
Former Wolves manager Bruno Lage has issued a statement on social media following his sacking from the club earlier this week. The 46-year-old was relieved of his duties after the club's poor start to the season saw them drop into the Premier League's relegation with six points having only won one game in their first eight games.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Erling Haaland keeps Manchester City top; Barcelona and Tottenham drop
In no time at all the Champions League group stage has reached its halfway mark with five teams -- Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and, remarkably, Club Brugge -- holding maximum points to their names. No team is eliminated yet nor has anyone guaranteed their place in the round of 16 but the picture is already looking clear. Here is who we view as the runners and riders to win it all in Istanbul in June:
UEFA・
