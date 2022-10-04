ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wisconsinexaminer.com

New survey finds broad support for expanding BadgerCare in Wisconsin

In a new survey, 70% of Wisconsin voters told pollsters that they supported expanding the state’s BadgerCare program — a proposal that has divided Democrats and Republicans in the Capitol but has been largely absent from the 2022 governor’s race. The poll was commissioned by the lobbying...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy