Loretta Lynn Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Loretta Lynn and learn more about the Grammy Award-winning country singer.
Gracie Abrams Flexes Her Songwriting Chops on ‘Difficult’
Coming off a busy Paris Fashion Week, L.A. singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams returns with her second single of 2022, “Difficult.” The track is a candid look at the uncertainty that comes with growing up and all its forms: In one line, Abrams sings, “If I move out this year, I’ll feel my parents slipping,” and elsewhere, she regrets how she ended things with a partner whom she admits didn’t feel quite right.
Judy Tenuta, Popular Stand-Up Comic Known as ‘Love Goddess,’ Dies at 72
Popular stand-up comic Judy Tenuta, known to her fans as “The Love Goddess” and “Aphrodite of the Accordion,” died of ovarian cancer on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles. She was 72. Known for her acerbic humor, expletive-laden jokes, raspy voice and accordion, she was among the...
