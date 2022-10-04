Coming off a busy Paris Fashion Week, L.A. singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams returns with her second single of 2022, “Difficult.” The track is a candid look at the uncertainty that comes with growing up and all its forms: In one line, Abrams sings, “If I move out this year, I’ll feel my parents slipping,” and elsewhere, she regrets how she ended things with a partner whom she admits didn’t feel quite right.

