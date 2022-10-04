At 800 PM EDT (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Julia was located near latitude 12.8 North, longitude 75.2 West. Julia is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h). A westward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Julia is expected to pass near or over San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday evening and then reach the coast of Nicaragua Sunday morning. Julia or its remnants will then turn west-northwestward over Central America by Monday.

