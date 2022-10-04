Read full article on original website
Lil Nas X Delayed A Concert Because He Was "Dropping Demons" In The Bathroom
"I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
Lil Nas X's New Coach Campaign Is About 'Breaking Down Doors'
"It's about walking into new chapters of life, new experiences and new versions of myself," the "Old Town Road" singer said of his collaboration with Coach Lil Nas X is teaming up with Coach as the brand's new ambassador. Starring in a new short film in collaboration with the fashion company, the "Old Town Road" singer helped unveil Coach's new mission "Courage to Be Real" while calling attention to self-expression and authenticity. In the clip directed by Petra Collins featuring his latest single "Star Walkin," Lil Nax X, 23, shared his courageous journey...
musictimes.com
Lil Nas X 'Accidentally' Fell In Love With A Protester At His Concert After Offering Them Pizza: 'This Is Really Good Promo!'
In one of his stops for the Long Live Montero Tour, Lil Nas X encountered a group of protesters outside the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They were wearing Christian-themed shirts and holding up signs. A fan took a video of the protesters and tweeted it, "Christians are reportedly protesting...
Kanye West says he wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt because of his 'connection with God' and 'brilliance'
Kanye West addressed in a interview the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore earlier this week. The rapper said he had a "gut instinct" to wear the shirt, which he thought was "funny." "The answer to why I wore 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do," West...
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West
Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley is apparently down with Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" movement, as she was recently seen wearing one of Ye's custom WLM shirts. On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West's Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show took place in Paris. The show has gone viral due to Kanye and several of the models donning "White Lives Matter" shirts. Apparently, one of those models was Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah. She was featured in Ye's fashion show wearing one of the shirts, and later posted a video on her Instagram Story talking to Kanye West while sporting one of the oversized tops.
Bob Marley’s Grandkid Defends Modeling Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt
Selah Marley has faced a wave of online backlash for modeling a “White Lives Matter” shirt by rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West at his Paris fashion show, with some arguing that the stunt was reinforcing white supremacy. The granddaughter of the reggae pioneer and daughter of Lauryn Hill took to Instagram on Wednesday to vent and reject the “hive mind mentality” of her critics, writing, “You cannot bully or manipulate me, or coax me into silence.” The 23-year-old model, who also worked with Ye during 2017’s New York Fashion Week, shared her private texts to the artist after the fact. “I...
NME
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt: “I don’t rock with it”
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared his thoughts on the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt worn by Kanye West at his recent Yeezy show for Paris Fashion Week. West has faced significant backlash for wearing a shirt with the phrase – an appropriation of the Black Lives Matter slogan used to protest racial injustice, discrimination and police brutality – along with models who walked at the show, and conservative pundit Candace Owens.
Complex
Erykah Badu Praises Kanye West: ‘No One Is More Beautiful and Kind’
In a post shared on Instagram, Erykah Badu showered the artist formerly known as Kanye West with praise. "Art kids.. Badu x Ye supporting our friend @riccardotisci17 [Burberry CCO Riccardo Tisci] - london fashion week 22," she wrote alongside a photo of her with Ye. "by the way … Let me tell you about my friend Ye. No one is more beautiful and kind and creative. Was there at his mama home going … IN ESSENCE.. We all want the same thing .. to be loved and to work with pride . Thanks for fighting for us and for your self most of all .. I get it … @kanyewest ❤️❤️❤️ and thanks for the secret show at Burberry after party. I was there .”
Behind The Meaning of “Humble” By Kendrick Lamar
The opening record scratch to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” will surely go down in hip-hop history as one of the most iconic openings ever. The motormouth lyrics he delivers throughout the track are similarly iconic with a chorus that is deeply anthemic. With so much lyrical content in...
Mannie Fresh On The Future Of Hip-Hop: “We Just Got To Change The Rules”
For a blazing Friday afternoon in Louisiana, Mannie Fresh is cool, calm, and collected. Escaping the sun to an air-conditioned media trailer, the 53-year-old musician is home for the 2022 Red Bull Street Kings brass band battle. Visibly cheerful, he describes the soundtrack he starts his days with. “I’m old school. I got to listen to Marvin Gaye to get my day started,” he shares with VIBE. “I got to listen to Minnie Riperton to really get my day going. Even if I’m doing rap, that’s my lock-in music to get me started. It’s going to start out with some old-school...
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
NewsTimes
Gracie Abrams Flexes Her Songwriting Chops on ‘Difficult’
Coming off a busy Paris Fashion Week, L.A. singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams returns with her second single of 2022, “Difficult.” The track is a candid look at the uncertainty that comes with growing up and all its forms: In one line, Abrams sings, “If I move out this year, I’ll feel my parents slipping,” and elsewhere, she regrets how she ended things with a partner whom she admits didn’t feel quite right.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Unlikely Songs You Didn’t Know Were Produced by Kanye West
Rap mogul Kanye West is among many artists who received several recognitions at this year’s Hip Hop Awards. The Chicago emcee is looking at multiple nominations across several categories and even twice in the same group.Some of Ye’s nods include song, album, video, and producer of the year. Ahead of this year’s celebration hosted by Fat Joe, we’re looking at some unlike songs you probably didn’t know were produced by Kanye. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
EMILY PRESCOTT: Hello, my name is Michael Caine and get my photo out of your window! Hollywood legend sues London estate agent for using his image without permission
Sir Michael Caine is calling in his lawyers after an estate agent used his image and a reference to a classic line in one of his films to advertise its business – without his permission. The actor was not happy to hear that Marsh & Parsons had used his...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Rap Icon Trina Dedicates ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ to Late Niece
Hip Hop’s queens were in the building at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe as Bronx native and fellow sister in hip hop Remy Ma co-presented Miami’s Queen of Rap and the Baddest, Trina, with this year’s “I Am Hip Hop Award.”
NewsTimes
Judy Tenuta, Popular Stand-Up Comic Known as ‘Love Goddess,’ Dies at 72
Popular stand-up comic Judy Tenuta, known to her fans as “The Love Goddess” and “Aphrodite of the Accordion,” died of ovarian cancer on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles. She was 72. Known for her acerbic humor, expletive-laden jokes, raspy voice and accordion, she was among the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cormega Returns With “The Realness II” Feat. Nas, Lloyd Banks, & Havoc
Over two decades after dropping off The Realness, Queensbridge-born rapper Cormega has shared his long-awaited follow-up project The Realness II, featuring appearances from Nas, Lloyd Banks, and Havoc. As Rock the Bells notes, the renowned lyricist tapped producers like The Alchemist, Sha Money XL, Havoc, and Big Ty to assist...
