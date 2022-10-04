ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Everything Bryan Harsin said on ‘Tiger Talk’ about Auburn’s upcoming game at No. 2 Georgia

It’s time for Auburn to hit the road. Following a five-game homestand to open the season, Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will play it first game away from Jordan-Hare Stadium when it travels to Athens, Ga., on Saturday for its cross-division rivalry game against No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0). The Tigers and Bulldogs will square off at Sanford Stadium for the 127th installment of the stories rivalry, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
UGA football releases trailer for 2022 Auburn game

The second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. (Buy Tickets). The game is set for 3:30pm ET and it will be televised by CBS. Brad Nessler will call the play-by-play, Gary Danielson will provide analysis, while Jenny Dell will report from the sidelines.
How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Georgia; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, October 8th, 2022. TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel, Sherree Burruss. Stream: Paramount Plus. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Partly cloudy,...
Dubs to Dawgs: Where Are They Now?

After four years of hard work and dedication, many of the graduating Dubs have the opportunity to spend their next four years at the flagship institution of the University of Georgia. With over 30 thousand undergraduate students and programs from finance, to international affairs, to agribusiness, UGA has a place for every North Atlanta graduate that sets foot on its hallowed campus. UGA is also home to over 600 student clubs, a huge Greek life community, and the 2021 National Championship-winning football team. It’s safe to say that students at UGA have a lot to be proud of.
Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting

Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
Ghosts of Athens and Beyond: A Haunted History of North Georgia

Spooky season is upon us. Athens has become a Halloween hotspot with the annual Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle, month-long themed venues and house shows, and more. However, what many people may not know is that Athens has a rich haunted history, too. Local author Tracy L. Adkins has compiled first-hand accounts of these hauntings and the unexplained in her Ghosts of Athens book series.
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth

OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron

As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Stacy Abrams to hold rally in Gwinnett County

Democratic nominee for Governor, Stacey Abrams, announced Wednesday that she will hold an AAPI Community Rally with Secretary of State candidate, Bee Nguyen, in Gwinnett County on Friday, October 7. Abrams will also participate in a Divine Nine Day of Action in Fulton County with members of Georgia’s Black Greek...
Athens doctor one of the first to implant new high-tech pacemaker

This March, Dr. Kent Nilsson successfully implanted one of the first wireless, dual chamber pacemakers in the world into a patient. This accomplishment makes Piedmont Hospital the first center in the Southeast and fourth in the U.S. to implant this new device. It was only the 32nd implant in a human in the world.
