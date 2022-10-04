Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Aaron Rodgers puts extra pressure on Packers with hint about future in Green Bay
Once again, Aaron Rodgers is mulling over his future with the Green Bay Packers, this time dropping hints about the development of the wide receivers. Here he goes again. It’s always something with Aaron Rodgers, and this time, it’s about the development of the wide receivers. The Packers...
Podcast: Travis Kelce reveals the truth about friendship with Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was kind enough to stop by the Arrowhead Addict Podcast, and you want to hear what he said about Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was already an established NFL superstar back when a fresh-faced quarterback named Patrick Mahomes broke into the league as a first-round NFL Draft choice way back in 2017.
Comparing Drew Lock’s first five games with Broncos vs. Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos thought they were getting a quarterback upgrade with Russell Wilson, but how do his first five games with the team compare to Drew Lock’s?. Mired in a post-Peyton Manning quarterback pit of mediocrity or unrealized potential, the Denver Broncos made an all-in move for Russell Wilson this offseason. Along with multiple draft picks, Denver sent quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to Seattle in the deal.
Washington Commanders share uplifting injury update on Brian Robinson Jr.
The Washington Commanders provide an uplifting injury update on the status of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who will be active in Week 5. A highly-anticipated date has finally arrived for every Washington Commanders fan. The Commanders have officially activated the rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., which now...
Best Prop Bets for Titans vs. Commanders for NFL Week 5 (Fade Gibson in Robinson's Return)
The Tennessee Titans have battled their way back to 2-2 after a bad start and the Washington Commanders have dropped three straight. It could be a trap spot for Tennessee as a small favorite on the road, so if this is a stay away for you maybe you want to lean into the prop market. I have my three favorites to help you get going on Sunday.
Von Miller thinks NFL should change Concussion Protocol entirely
The NFL has a controversial protocol regarding concussions, and Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller thinks it’s time for a change to happen. The NFL often faces controversy from their Concussion Protocol, especially when players appear to be severely injured as a result of the impact on the field. Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller spoke out and thinks the league should completely change the current protocol.
NFL・
NFLPA applying pressure on NFL to speed up concussion protocol changes
The NFL is in the hot seat regarding their concussion protocol, and the NFLPA is applying pressure for them to speed up the changes. The NFL is under a lot of scrutiny regarding their current concussion protocol, and the NFL Players Association is applying pressure for them to speed up its changes.
Lions vs. Patriots Best Prop Bets for Week 5 (Lions Offense To Show Up In Foxborough)
A pair of 1-3 teams match up in Foxborough this week, as the Lions come into town. Both teams have dealt with injuries to their core group of offensive players from D’Andre Swift to Mac Jones. However, both offenses looked solid last week, giving their individual players value in the prop market.
Bears vs. Vikings Best Prop Bets for Week 5 (Justin Jefferson Set To Run Wild)
The Minnesota Vikings are atop the NFC North and are looking to stay there against the Chicago Bears. After a big win in London, they get to face one of the worst offenses in the league. There’s a lot of playmakers in this game– particularly on the Minnesota side – and it’s time to handicap the best prop bets in the divisional matchup.
Miami Dolphins: Your rooting guide to Week 5’s games
With the Miami Dolphins looking to make a playoff push, here are the games that fans should have a rooting interest in for Week 5. Despite the whirlwind of events over the last 10 days, the Miami Dolphins are still one of the top teams in the NFL, and will be looking to get back to their winning ways this Sunday as they travel to New York to take on the Jets.
Premier League seeks out NFL ambassadors in Aaron Rodgers and Saquon Barkley
Ahead of the Giants-Packers game in London, the English Premier League looked to find some brand ambassadors in two of the NFL’s biggest stars: Aaron Rodgers and Saquon Barkley. Roger Goodell desired to continue the NFL’s relationship with the UK ever since the final days of the Europa League,...
NFL・
Best Prop Bets for Falcons vs. Buccaneers for NFL Week 5 (Tampa Bay Gets on Track)
Tom Brady is 9-0 against the Atlanta Falcons in his career, so maybe this is a good spot to build a same game parlay with the Bucs moneyline, or you just want some more action on this NFC South matchup. Either way I’ll give you my three favorite prop bet options for this one.
Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud should be looking over their shoulders at Hendon Hooker
It is still early, but Hendon Hooker is playing up to Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy-contending levels at the quarterback position for the surging Tennessee Volunteers. As long at Tennessee keeps winning games, Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker has every reason to believe he will be invited to...
Kevin Durant just savaged Oklahoma, Brent Venables over Red River blowout
Texas completely destroyed Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown and Longhorn basketball great Kevin Durant just savaged Sooners head coach Brent Venables. Even if Texas football fans believed that the Longhorns were simply better than bitter rival Oklahoma, particularly with the return of quarterback Quinn Ewers to the field, they couldn’t have imagined what Red River would look like in 2022 in their wildest dreams.
FC Dallas look to regain form vs. red-hot Sporting KC
FC Dallas are looking to lock up homefield advantage for the first round of the playoffs when they close the
