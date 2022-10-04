ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer's Lightning Round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sirius XM Holdings Inc: "I am neutral to this stock after being a big supporter for a very long time." Desktop Metal Inc:...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 13.2% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
Are ESG ETFs a Gimmick? The Debate Surrounding the Transparency and Social Agendas of Sustainable Investing

ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. ESG is a new industry of funds launched by companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and Fidelity that are invested in companies that meet certain criteria. These ideals pertain to standards of diversity, equity and inclusion, pollution and carbon emissions, and data security, among others.
How This Popular Jeff Bezos Quote Drives Amazon's Climate Goals

In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
