Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Cramer's Lightning Round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sirius XM Holdings Inc: "I am neutral to this stock after being a big supporter for a very long time." Desktop Metal Inc:...
NBC Philadelphia
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 13.2% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
NBC Philadelphia
FA 100: How to Invest Heading Into a Recession, According to Top-Ranked Advisors
This could be a prolonged period of economic uncertainty and market volatility, but there is still plenty of upside potential for investors, according to top advisors on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. Here are a few of the strategies they are using to steer their clients through the...
NBC Philadelphia
Are ESG ETFs a Gimmick? The Debate Surrounding the Transparency and Social Agendas of Sustainable Investing
ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. ESG is a new industry of funds launched by companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and Fidelity that are invested in companies that meet certain criteria. These ideals pertain to standards of diversity, equity and inclusion, pollution and carbon emissions, and data security, among others.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Philadelphia
Credit Suisse to Buy Back $3 Billion in Debt, Sell Landmark Hotel as Credit Fears Persist
Troubled bank Credit Suisse offered to buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion) of debt securities Friday, as it navigates a plunging share price and a rise in bets against its debt. It comes after Credit Suisse's shares briefly hit an all-time low earlier this week, and...
NBC Philadelphia
How This Popular Jeff Bezos Quote Drives Amazon's Climate Goals
In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
NBC Philadelphia
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel Says Today's Biggest Threat Isn't Inflation — It's Recession
The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising rates too quickly, and recession risks will be "extremely" high if it continues to do so, said Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "They should have started tightening much, much much earlier," he told...
Comments / 0