WEAR
Northwest Florida fuel prices fluctuate despite Gas Tax Holiday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida's Gas Tax Holiday doesn't seem to be keeping prices at the pump from climbing. Last week gas prices dipped below $3 per gallon. A gas station owner WEAR News spoke with said that's the first time that's happened in over a year. Now prices are back up above $3 a gallon.
WEAR
Detectives: Landlord hides cameras in outlets to spy on 12-year-old girl
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A landlord in Martin County is behind bars after detectives say he used hidden cameras he installed to spy on a 12-year-old girl. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Bruce Wayne Grady is accused of installing small cameras into outlets inside a girl's bedroom and bathroom.
