Florida State

WEAR

Northwest Florida fuel prices fluctuate despite Gas Tax Holiday

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida's Gas Tax Holiday doesn't seem to be keeping prices at the pump from climbing. Last week gas prices dipped below $3 per gallon. A gas station owner WEAR News spoke with said that's the first time that's happened in over a year. Now prices are back up above $3 a gallon.
