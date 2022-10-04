Read full article on original website
Thursday State Soccer Roundup
WEST FARGO, ND– West Fargo High School hosts the 2022 Boys State Soccer Tournament this weekend. Here are a look t Thursday’s games.
Davies Soccer On Brink of Back-to-Back Unbeaten Seasons
FARGO– The Davies Eagles are headed back to the State championship after taking down the Bismarck Legacy Sabres. Esteban Nunez has been selected to represent the Eastern side of North Dakota by the Coaches Association. Savey Jones shot his way into the record books after calling his shot the day before the tournament began. He came into Thursday tied with 33 goals on his career. He now sits at 36 heading into the State Championship versus West Fargo.
Fargo Davies Boys’ Soccer goalkeeper Esteban Nunez named East’s Senior Athlete of the Year
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Davies High School multisport athlete Esteban Nunez is named the East’s Senior Athlete of the Year by North Dakota High School Coaches Association. Nunez is the Eagles Boys’ Soccer team’s goalkeeper and the football team’s kicker.
Our DJ Colter play of the week nominees this week are in!
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Kindred at Central Cass Trey Heinrich cruising and bruising, makes a man miss rumbles to the endzone. Davies at Fargo South Andre Werk chooses Violence on the sack. If you want to see your school honored make sure to vote on our twitter, and pick our nect...
Motorcycle Driver Has Serious Injuries After Crash With Dump Truck on 52nd Ave. South in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a motorcycle is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a dump truck on 52nd Avenue South in Fargo. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The...
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting to step down as Dilworth Fire Chief
DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief. “After a lot of thought, I have decided to step down as Fire Chief for the Dilworth Fire Department,” Empting said in an email to KVRR News. “I obviously...
Moorhead preparing ordinance to regulate THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Moorhead City Council is discussing regulations for businesses selling THC-infused edibles extracted from hemp. A draft ordinance says businesses would have to obtain a license to sell products and other licensing fees for about 125 dollars a year. It would also outline zoning districts for where sales and manufacturing could happen.
Man Arrested For Stealing U.S. Flag From Barnes County Courthouse
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — A man is arrested for stealing a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City. Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says Alexander Huus-Peterson was taken into custody late Tuesday night after taking the flag from the grounds of the courthouse. After his...
LIVE: Boo At The Zoo on Ghoul Morning
If you’re looking for some help getting into the Halloween spirit, we have some little friends who would love to volunteer. Sure, they’re a little creepy and a little crawly. But in the interests of journalistic research, we checked them out ahead of time for you. And it...
Fire destroys Harwood home, ‘suspicious’ vehicle seen in area
HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being called “suspicious activity related to a vehicle” in the vicinity of a fire that destroyed a home in Harwood. The call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Friday. The home is located...
Cass Co. Jail expansion is on the way
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In a unanimous vote, Cass County Commissioners approve an expansion at the county jail to hold nearly 100 more inmates. Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the architectural design will add one more pod to the jail to separate inmates based on behavioral and mental health needs. He says he’s been in talks with county commissioners for about two years about the expansion.
