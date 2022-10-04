FARGO– The Davies Eagles are headed back to the State championship after taking down the Bismarck Legacy Sabres. Esteban Nunez has been selected to represent the Eastern side of North Dakota by the Coaches Association. Savey Jones shot his way into the record books after calling his shot the day before the tournament began. He came into Thursday tied with 33 goals on his career. He now sits at 36 heading into the State Championship versus West Fargo.

