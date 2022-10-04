Read full article on original website
MLB sets start times for Wild Card series
Major League Baseball announced the full schedule for this weekend’s Wild Card Series which will get underway Friday, October 7. All of these series will be best-of-three with the higher seed hosting all three games. The Wild Card series will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN’s family of networks.
Ernie Johnson Sr. named finalist for 2023 Frick Award
While this generation of Braves fans is still riding the high of Atlanta’s professional baseball club of record clinching their fifth straight division title last night, Braves fans that have been around a while can remember when they were younger and the broadcast voices that narrated their Braves baseball experiences. You will find no shortage of people that talk about remembering Skip Caray, Pete Van Wieren, Don Sutton, and many others calling games and all of their little quirks that still live on today. One name that looms large in that discussion is long time Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson Sr. who called Braves games for 35 seasons.
My ideal Braves' starting lineups for the postseason
RF, Acuna (.369, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Contreras (.328, 6th) vs. LHSP w/ ('22 xwOBA vs. LHP, team rank) DH, Contreras (.389, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Arcia (.363, 5th) Please share your thoughts on my lineups & also...
Spencer Strider “in play” for NLDS, Ozzie Albies much less likely
With the Braves securing the second seed in the 2022 playoffs with their 2-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday evening, the Braves now find themselves in a more favorable playoff bracket (at least on paper) and, more importantly, they get some much needed rest before they have to play meaningful baseball again. After the regular season finale today against the Marlins, they do not have to play again until October 11 when the National League Division Series starts up where they will play the winner of the Phillies/Cardinals wild card round.
The Day in Braves History: Atlanta clinches 1991 NL West title
1991 - After 11 lead changes or ties in the closing weeks, the Atlanta Braves finally clinch the division on the second-to-last day of the season. 1999 - The Braves fall to the Astros 6-1 in the opener of the NLDS. Ken Caminiti has three hits including a three-run home run for Houston.
Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week
Major League Baseball announced Thursday that Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson has been named National League Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season. This is Olson’s first career Player of the Week honor and is the Braves’ second winner this season along with Austin Riley who won the week of July 11.
October 4: Braves 2, Marlins 1
The Atlanta Braves clinched a fifth-straight NL East division title Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins. The Braves got run-scoring singles from Ronald Acuña Jr. And William Contreras while Jake Odorizzi allowed two hits and one run over five innings. The bullpen took care of the rest allowing just two hits while throwing four scoreless innings. Kenley Jansen picked up his 41st save of the season with a perfect ninth to seal the win.
Daily Hammer Podcast: The Braves Win the NL East Division for the Fifth Straight Time
Tuesday night was certainly an adventure for the Braves in Miami. However, at the end of the night, the same reason they were able to sweep the Mets over the weekend emerged as the difference in a 2-1 over the Marlins. The Braves bullpen, as it has done for most of the second half of September, was outstanding. The end result was a victory and the Braves clinching their fifth straight NL East division crown.
Braves close out regular season with 12-9 loss in Miami
The Atlanta Braves wrapped up the 2022 regular season with a 12-9 loss to the Miami Marlins. Jackson Stephens worked a scoreless first, but ran into some trouble in the second. Peyton Burdick singled with the bases loaded to bring home two to stake Miami to a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, JJ Bleday brought home another run with a single to right to make it 3-0. Stephens escaped further damage by getting Bryan De La Cruz to bounced into a double play to end the inning.
Marlins face uncertainty after disappointing season
MIAMI (AP) — For the 2022 Miami Marlins, all the surprises happened off the field. The season began with Hall of Famer Derek Jeter stepping away as CEO and shareholder and ended with the departure of manager Don Mattingly. On the field, it unfolded much like it has all...
Braves reflect on path to division title ahead of finale with Marlins
The Atlanta Braves, who clinched their fifth straight National League East title by winning the penultimate game of the season,
Projecting the Braves’ roster for the NLDS
The Atlanta Braves will get some much-needed rest this weekend as they watch the Wild Card Series and await either the Philadelphia Phillies or the St. Louis Cardinals in the Division Series, which will get underway on Tuesday, October 11 at Truist Park. In past seasons, there have often been questions regarding to the postseason roster. A rule change, though, has taken a lot of the intrigue out of the process. MLB instituted a 13-pitcher limit for the regular season in 2022 and that will carry over to the postseason. There are still a couple of decisions to be made, but below is a look at where things currently stand.
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta rallies to defeat the Marlins in Game 1 of the NLDS
1948 - In the opening game of the World Series, the Boston Braves beat Bob Feller and the Cleveland Indians, 1-0, with only two hits and the benefit of a disputed call on a pick-off attempt in the eighth inning by Feller. 1957 - In Game 4 of the World...
Braves surf stout September to another division title
When September started, the stakes were obvious, but at least somewhat daunting. The Braves had 31 games to make up a three-game deficit in the division, with a key showdown for the Mets in Atlanta set to begin on the final day of the month. Their odds of winning the division sat at 15 percent, reflecting a distinct, but still pretty unlikely, chance that they’d take home a fifth straight NL East crown. When September ended, the Braves were tied. When “September,” that is, the remainder of the regular season, which we call “September” because the vagaries of MLB scheduling, ended, the Braves had indeed won the NL East. It took a great “month” (I’m gonna stop the scare quotes after this) to get there — the Braves went 21-10 in their final 31 games, on par with what they did in 2012 and notably outdoing even their solid Septembers during the rest of this good run.
Daily Hammer Podcast: Despite Delay, Braves look to Clinch NL East on Tuesday
It simply was not meant to be on Monday for the Braves. After plenty of production against the Mets over the weekend, the Braves bats simply had no answer for Jesus Luzardo on Monday. Bryce Elder also ran into to early trouble, though admirably was able to complete five innings of work. Now, the focus shifts to Tuesday, as a Braves win or a Mets loss (two chances in double-header with Nationals) will result in the Braves officially winning the NL East crown.
