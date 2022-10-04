When September started, the stakes were obvious, but at least somewhat daunting. The Braves had 31 games to make up a three-game deficit in the division, with a key showdown for the Mets in Atlanta set to begin on the final day of the month. Their odds of winning the division sat at 15 percent, reflecting a distinct, but still pretty unlikely, chance that they’d take home a fifth straight NL East crown. When September ended, the Braves were tied. When “September,” that is, the remainder of the regular season, which we call “September” because the vagaries of MLB scheduling, ended, the Braves had indeed won the NL East. It took a great “month” (I’m gonna stop the scare quotes after this) to get there — the Braves went 21-10 in their final 31 games, on par with what they did in 2012 and notably outdoing even their solid Septembers during the rest of this good run.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO