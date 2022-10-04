ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Montecito Police investigating an assault with a deadly weapon

By Sandy Chávez
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136rRl_0iM9uTIK00

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Montecito Sherriff's Department is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon in the east 900-block of Channel Drive, that left the victim with serious injuries on Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies spent approximately 20 minutes coordinating efforts to locate the victim amongst homeless encampments.

They eventually located the adult male victim who had serious injuries to the upper torso, according to the first responders.

Deputies connected the victim with medics who transported him to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling 805-681-4150.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information online at SBSheriff.org .

The post Montecito Police investigating an assault with a deadly weapon appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Victim's Identity Released in Alleged Hit and Run Homicide

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 800 block of East Mountain Road last week. Blanca Aguilera, also known as Blanca Espinoza, was a 32-year-old woman from Oxnard. The Sheriff's Office states she died after intentionally being struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on September 29, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
Montecito, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE | Oxnard Man Arrested for Selling Drugs near an Elementary School | 10/06/22

SUBJECT: Oxnard Man Arrested for Selling Drugs near an Elementary School. SUSPECTS: Francisco Cortez, 45 year-old Oxnard Resident. During the month of September 2022, the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the South District Neighborhood Policing Team (NPT) began an investigation regarding an unknown subject selling drugs near an elementary school in the Cal-Gisler neighborhood. During the investigation, detectives identified a residence in the 200 block of East Hemlock Street as being involved in the on-going drugs sales. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence.
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Death of Santa Barbara County Jail inmate following stuggle with deputies ruled accidental

An investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office says there was no wrongdoing by sheriff’s deputies in the death of a county jail inmate. Johnathan Paul Thomas died January 12 in custody at the main Santa Barbara County Jail. The 45-year-old man had been arrested on domestic violence charges by Santa Maria Police. After being medically cleared at a hospital, he was taken to jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Ventura teen arrested for threatening classmates, weapons found

A 14-year-old boy is in juvenile hall after he allegedly made criminal threats against his fellow students and high school on Instagram, according to the Ventura Police Department. Officers arrested the teen on Tuesday at the Foothill Technology High School campus. During the investigation, officers took several weapons into custody.
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Montecito Police#The Montecito Sherriff#Department#Channel Drive#Sbsheriff Org
foxla.com

Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
VENTURA, CA
mustangnews.net

Police chase through SLO County leads to child endangerment charges

A police chase that neared Cal Poly’s campus on Sunday has resulted in child endangerment charges, the Atascadero Police Department said in an email. On Saturday, a white 2010 Honda Odyssey was reported stolen in Santa Maria, according to an Atascadero Police news release. On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department spotted the car traveling southbound on Highway 101 and reported it to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 3-12

Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for posting an online threat directed towards Foothill Technology High School on Tuesday and confiscated several weapons during the investigation, according to the Ventura Police Department. The post Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

80-Year-Old Oxnard Man Shot

Oxnard police are investigating a shooting that left an 80-year-old Oxnard man in critical condition. Around 4:40 AM Monday morning there was a 9-1-1 call of a possible fall victim in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of Cooper Road. Emergency personnel responded and transported the 80-year-old...
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

80-year-old Oxnard man dies day after being attacked

The investigation into an attack on an 80-year-old South Coast man has turned into a murder case. Paramedics were called to an Oxnard home early Monday morning by reports of an injured man in the backyard. When Salvador Chavez was taken to a hospital, it was discovered he had been shot.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy