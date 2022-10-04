Montecito Police investigating an assault with a deadly weapon

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Montecito Sherriff's Department is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon in the east 900-block of Channel Drive, that left the victim with serious injuries on Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies spent approximately 20 minutes coordinating efforts to locate the victim amongst homeless encampments.

They eventually located the adult male victim who had serious injuries to the upper torso, according to the first responders.

Deputies connected the victim with medics who transported him to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling 805-681-4150.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information online at SBSheriff.org .

