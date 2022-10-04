ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Antwain Littleton shines against Michigan State

By Brandy Flores
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFAJU_0iM9uPlQ00

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) – The Maryland Terrapins pick up their first conference win against Michigan State on Saturday, 27-13, and now move to 4-1 on the season.

Head coach Mike Locksley said that was the best he has seen all three phases play so far this season, but the offense, in particular, did a great job moving the ball around.

“I think we had 10 different receivers that caught balls, the more diverse you are and who touches the ball, the more they have to defend on defense.”

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s ability to spread the ball around has helped keep defenses on their toes – and that showed against the Spartans last Saturday. Taulia was 32-41 and threw for 314 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s just doing my job and everyone else doing their job and whoever has the ball in their hand you know, they’re gonna make a play.”

The passing game coupled with the dominance of running back Antwain Littleton has made the Terps even more elusive. Littleton picked up 120 yards and scored his 6th rushing touchdown of the season against the Spartans, that’s the longest streak of rushing TDs in the country.

“We open up the holes. I mean, granted, we don’t have to open up the holes and he’s running through him,” says offensive lineman, Spencer Anderson. “I remember talking to one of the guys from Michigan State and he said ‘I’m not saying I’m scared or anything but he’s(Littleton) a load to tackle’ and I just kind of laughed at it.”

The defense – continues to progress each week, they shut out their opponent in the second half for the second time this season.

However, this week will be no easy task, as Maryland will take on Purdue, whose offense ranks right behind Maryland for the most total average yards per game in the Big 10conference.

However, the Terps are keeping the focus on themselves, and are hungrier than ever, according to defensive back, Isaiah Hazel.

“I feel like we want it more, we’re hungrier. We want to see bigger things come into the University of Maryland and we are hungry for our own selves to find success in that.”

Maryland will host the Boilermakers from the Shell on Saturday at noon – and if they win, the Terps will be 5-1 to start the season for the first time since 2013 when they first joined the Big 10 Conference.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Commanders prepare for Henry, Titans

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders have faced plenty of challenges early on in the 2022 season. The team comes into week 5 with a 1-3 record, and are two games behind every team in the NFC East. Now, the defense will face one of it’s biggest tests of the season, as […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. returns to practice

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — When Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice in D.C. last August, many feared the rookie’s season was over, possibly his career. Well, he overcame the odds and was back on the practice field in full pads Wednesday. After practice the rookie running back called himself the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
City
College Park, MD
State
Washington State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Maryland Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#University Of Maryland#American Football#College Football#College Sports
DC News Now

Hyattsville man accused of stabbing person 17 times

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man who attacked another man, stabbing him 17 times, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department said detectives had an arrest warrant for attempted murder for Rene Morales of Hyattsville. Witnesses said Morales was one of two people who got into an argument with […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
DC News Now

DC apartment fire displaces everyone in building

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire at an apartment building in Southeast Saturday displaced all 11 people who lived there. DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the fire in the 3200 block of Minnesota Ave. SE at 12:41 a.m. The fire appeared to start on the first floor of the two-story apartment building, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy