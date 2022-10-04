Antwain Littleton shines against Michigan State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) – The Maryland Terrapins pick up their first conference win against Michigan State on Saturday, 27-13, and now move to 4-1 on the season.

Head coach Mike Locksley said that was the best he has seen all three phases play so far this season, but the offense, in particular, did a great job moving the ball around.

“I think we had 10 different receivers that caught balls, the more diverse you are and who touches the ball, the more they have to defend on defense.”

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s ability to spread the ball around has helped keep defenses on their toes – and that showed against the Spartans last Saturday. Taulia was 32-41 and threw for 314 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s just doing my job and everyone else doing their job and whoever has the ball in their hand you know, they’re gonna make a play.”

The passing game coupled with the dominance of running back Antwain Littleton has made the Terps even more elusive. Littleton picked up 120 yards and scored his 6th rushing touchdown of the season against the Spartans, that’s the longest streak of rushing TDs in the country.

“We open up the holes. I mean, granted, we don’t have to open up the holes and he’s running through him,” says offensive lineman, Spencer Anderson. “I remember talking to one of the guys from Michigan State and he said ‘I’m not saying I’m scared or anything but he’s(Littleton) a load to tackle’ and I just kind of laughed at it.”

The defense – continues to progress each week, they shut out their opponent in the second half for the second time this season.

However, this week will be no easy task, as Maryland will take on Purdue, whose offense ranks right behind Maryland for the most total average yards per game in the Big 10conference.

However, the Terps are keeping the focus on themselves, and are hungrier than ever, according to defensive back, Isaiah Hazel.

“I feel like we want it more, we’re hungrier. We want to see bigger things come into the University of Maryland and we are hungry for our own selves to find success in that.”

Maryland will host the Boilermakers from the Shell on Saturday at noon – and if they win, the Terps will be 5-1 to start the season for the first time since 2013 when they first joined the Big 10 Conference.

